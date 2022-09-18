5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (September 19, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW saw WWE crown Damage CTRL as the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens drew a lot of eyeballs with a fiery promo and Edge and Dominik put on a masterclass in the main event.

However, the show reportedly saw a dip in viewership. WWE will look to bounce back on the upcoming episode of RAW. The show is scheduled to emanate live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. on September 19, 2022.

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his United States title against Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of the red brand. On top of that, Kevin Owens vs. Theory is also scheduled for Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen on the show.

#5. Alexa Bliss & Asuka challenge Damage CTRL for a potential match

The previous episode of RAW saw Dakota Kai & IYO SKY take on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the Women’s Tag Team titles. While the champions showed heart, it was the heels who managed to prevail over the babyfaces to become the new champs, courtesy of Bayley.

Later in the show, Damage CTRL was involved in a heated exchange with Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Beliar, with the babyface trio prevailing on top.

Given how things unfolded last week, the upcoming episode of RAW could witness WWE revealing Asuka and Bliss as the next challengers for Kai & SKY.

One should not forget that both the teams have some unfinished business between them and a potential match at Extreme Rules could be on the cards.

#4. Bayley attacks Bianca Belair on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. This came to fruition after the latter accepted Belair's open challenge.

Expectedly, The EST made easy work of Deville. However, she was confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY following her win. While Beliar managed to prevail over the heels thanks to Alexa Bliss and Asuka, things could turn out differently on Monday night.

Given Belair had the last laugh on the previous edition, expect Bayley to hit back on the upcoming show. The Role Model could attack the current champion, standing tall over her to end the segment.

#3. Elias returns to WWE to cost Kevin Owens his match against Theory

There's no denying the fact that Kevin Owens seems to be thriving under Triple H's umbrella and his recent run on the red brand is a testament to that. The previous episode of RAW saw The PrizeFighter deliver a fiery promo.

KO took multiple shots at Theory before leaving him with a broken nose. Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that the duo will go one-on-one against each other on Monday night.

However, this could turn into something bigger as a potential return of Elias could be on the cards. It should be noted that Ezekiel has been removed from WWE's internal roster and rumors of a potential return of Elias are rife online.

Ezekiel was out of action due to an injury suffered at the hands of Owens. Thus, Elias could return on the upcoming episode to exact revenge on KO, costing him his match against Theory.

#2. Dominik Mysterio turns his attention toward his father

Dom Mysterio turned heel to join The Judgment Day a few weeks ago

Edge locked horns with Dominik Mysterio on the previous episode of RAW. While The Rated-R Superstar dominated his opponent for the most part, he was attacked by The Judgment Day members in the end.

Following that, Dominik landed some vicious chair shots on Edge's injured leg before standing tall over him to end the show.

Given the brutal attack, Edge could be unavailable for the upcoming show. Thus, Dominik could turn his attention towards his father.

The creative team could have him fire verbal volleys on Rey before attacking him on the upcoming episode of RAW.

#1. Riddle costs Seth Rollins his match against Bobby Lashley

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on Monday night. However, The Architect emerging victorious seems a distant possibility as potential interference from Riddle could be on the cards.

WWE could have The Original Bro show up during the championship match to cost Rollins the United States Title. This could then lead to The Visionary accepting Riddle's rematch proposal to lay down the foundations of a potential match at Extreme Rules.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

