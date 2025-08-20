3 Clear signs that 40-year-old WWE star will retire John Cena

The Franchise Player, John Cena’s, retirement is just 11 dates away, and the sentiment among fans is slowly turning emotional. The legendary star has paved the way for WWE to become the leading sports entertainment brand in the world, and Cena’s Retirement Tour has been nothing short of a tribute to his contributions to the industry.

While John Cena’s retirement tour is ending soon, the biggest question still making rounds in the WWE Universe is 'Who will be the final opponent?' for The Cenation Leader and his legendary career. Throughout the tour, Cena has faced some of his biggest rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk, and is soon set to collide with the legendary Brock Lesnar as well.

However, his final opponent is still a mystery for millions around the world. While there is a list of stars that The Franchise Player could face in his final match, there are multiple signs hinting that 40-year-old SmackDown star, Drew McIntyre, will be Cena’s final opponent.

While the showdown has been a dream match for fans for a long time, the Retirement Tour hasn’t featured it yet. Considering the hints dropped so far, the WWE Universe could finally see both men collide in a massive match in December, which could mark Cena’s retirement as well.

Let’s check out the signs that hint at McIntyre being his final opponent.

#3. Attacked him with Logan Paul on SmackDown after SummerSlam

John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. On his appearance on SmackDown following the premium live event, Cena was attacked by Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. While McIntyre was also involved in the attack, for a few moments, WWE acknowledged Logan Paul as the prime opponent and booked a showdown between Paul and Cena for Clash in Paris.

However, Cena might not forget McIntyre’s involvement as well. WWE could keep it in the dark and finally bring the rivalry into the mix using long-term storytelling and book Cena’s Retirement match against The Scottish Warrior.

#2. Never had a match before

John Cena and Drew McIntyre are both veterans in the wrestling industry and have spent several years in WWE as well. However, both men have still not collided against each other in a singles contest to date, which has made a potential battle between the two a dream match for fans all around the world.

WWE knows the engagement this potential showdown could generate, and this might be the reason they are keeping it for the final battle of Cena’s career. A marquee match in its own could elevate McIntyre’s status in the company and finally get him to the level of holding the world championship once again.

#1. McIntyre has previously said John Cena has been ducking him his entire career

Drew McIntyre has also addressed a showdown against John Cena multiple times and has always been open to a match with the legend. Not only that, but The Scottish Warrior has also stated that Cena has ducked him throughout his career. Now that the latter has announced his retirement, it could leave multiple questions unanswered.

This could be the biggest reason Cena has been silent, and he could finally ask McIntyre to be his final opponent. Considering the comments made by the former WWE Champion, Cena leaving his boots in the ring without giving a proper answer to McIntyre won’t align with his character.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for both men in the future.

