3 Clear signs Shane McMahon is coming back to WWE

Shane McMahon has not been seen on WWE TV since his last appearance at WrestleMania 39, where he returned for an impromptu match against The Miz. However, before engaging in any action, McMahon suffered a torn quadriceps and was taken out of the equation, and has never been back on TV since.Shane McMahon has not been in any official role backstage as well. The son of the former President of WWE has left fans waiting for an update on his status. McMahon’s absence has heavily affected the industry, and fans would love to see the legend backstage in a corporate role to further elevate the business.While fans have been waiting for an update, some signs have started to signify the return of McMahon to the Stamford-based company very soon. Let’s check out the signs that hint at his potential return.#3. Shane McMahon never ruled out returning to WWEFor months, there have been rumors suggesting that Vince McMahon has been planning to make his return to the industry to start a new wrestling promotion. This has made quite a number of headlines all around the world, and fans also wondered if Shane McMahon was on his way to the new promotion as well.Further, rumors also suggested that Shane McMahon was set to join his father in the new venture, which sparked quite the debates all over the internet. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, McMahon was asked about an update on the reported new promotions, and McMahon shut down all the possibilities.&quot;You never know what's going to happen out there. Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false. Those rumors are false,&quot; McMahon said. (From 00:07 to 00:14)However, McMahon never ruled out a potential return to the Stamford-based company, which is a massive hint in itself, suggesting his potential return.#2. Major push for his Hall of Fame Induction following WrestlepaloozaThe world has been talking about the contributions of the McMahon family, specifically Stephanie McMahon, to the industry. The latter was announced as the first member of the Hall of Fame class of 2026 at Wrestlepalooza, which has left the world talking.While millions around the world have been congratulating her, Shane McMahon’s son Declan sent a comment in WWE’s announcement, pushing for his father’s Hall of Fame induction as well. This is another big hint for a potential Shane McMahon return.#1. Back on the active rosterWhile Shane McMahon has been out of WWE TV since WrestleMania 39, he hasn’t been a part of the active roster on WWE’s website as well. However, the star has now been brought back to the list, and his name has been shining bright between Seth Rollins and Shawn Spears, which is one of the biggest hints of his potential comeback.The company has often featured the return of stars after adding them to the active roster list, and that could be the case for Shane as well. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the legend next.