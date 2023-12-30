3 Cody Rhodes alliances in 2023 that WWE ended too soon

While Cody Rhodes may be facing a delay in finishing his story, WWE has been pretty quick with closing the book on some of his intriguing alliances.

In 2023, The American Nightmare found himself standing side-by-side with some of the all-time greats. He was one of Sami Zayn's biggest supporters heading into the Elimination Chamber. He played a crucial role in giving Jey Uso a fresh new landscape to continue his solo run. Cody even managed to bury the hatchet with arch-rival Seth Rollins to topple The Judgment Day.

Amidst all that, there were some alliances involving the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, which had the potential to go on for longer than WWE allowed them to. The dream scenarios around said partnerships could have made The Dashing One's 2023 even more stellar.

So, let's list down the top three Cody Rhodes alliances in 2023 that WWE pulled the plug on too soon.

#3 Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Edge (January 30, 2023)

While the Rated-R Superstar is currently on a must-see run in AEW, it can be argued that there is still a lot of stuff left to do for him in WWE.

A feud pitting him against The American Nightmare would have blessed fans with gripping promos and a banger of a battle. Unfortunately, Edge didn't interact much with Cody following the latter's groundshaking 2022 return.

However, their roads did cross for a night. It was the RAW after Royal Rumble 2023. The Judgment Day members were adamant about avenging Dominik's elimination in the 30-man match at the hands of Cody.

Thankfully, before the numbers advantage could get to the wrestling royalty, he was helped by Edge. He and his wife, Beth Phoenix, also helped Cody defeat Finn Balor later at night. Oddly, that was the only night they were seen fighting together despite showing promise as allies.

#2 Cody Rhodes and John Cena (October 6, 2023)

The 16-time world champion is not a full-time professional wrestler anymore. However, that hasn't stopped him from helping the current generation of superstars every chance he gets.

On the road to WrestleMania 39, John Cena and Cody Rhodes shared the stage, but they weren't teaming up to take down a mutual foe. That changed almost seven months later at the WWE Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown.

After Cena and LA Knight found themselves surrounded by the sinister alliance between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, the fan favorites were rescued by the emerging duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

That was the first (and, for now, the only) time WWE Universe saw The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare fighting side by side. It was a bummer that they didn't get to develop as a team because they could've been an ultimate babyface duo.

#1 Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar (April 3, 2023)

The Beast Incarnate isn't particularly known for playing well with others. Somehow, Cody Rhodes forgot that when he needed a partner to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

It was the RAW after WrestleMania 39, 24 hours removed from Cody's heartbreaking loss at the hands of The Tribal Chief. After being denied a rematch, he was granted a tag match against Reigns and Sikoa. However, with few superstars in the back willing to forego a future world championship shot, Cody almost had his work out for him.

That was until Brock Lesnar emerged on the stage and aligned himself with Rhodes. All signs pointed to the formation of the most credible team in recent history.

However, Cody's trust and thousands of fans' hearts were broken when The Beast showed his true colors by launching a beatdown on the former AEW EVP. Thus, the alliance ended on its first night.