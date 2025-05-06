3 Consequences CM Punk could face for costing Seth Rollins the WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

CM Punk returned on Monday Night RAW tonight to continue his story from where it halted two weeks ago. The Straight Edge Superstar came out during the main event of the night with a steel chair to beat up Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. As a result of Punk's outside intervention, The Visionary had to swallow a bitter pill as he lost his chance at the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.
However, Punk's actions can also cost him big time since he is now fully at loggerheads with the alliance of Heyman, Rollins, and Bron Breakker. He will have to watch out for himself, as it's three people against one.
In this listicle, we will list out three consequences that CM Punk could face for costing Seth Rollins the WWE World Heavyweight Title match.
#3 Adam Pearce can suspend CM Punk for causing a disqualification in the World Heavyweight Title match
It was the first WWE World Heavyweight Title match on RAW after nearly seven months. However, CM Punk's entry unnecessarily caused a disqualification, leaving the match without a proper verdict. Therefore, General Manager Adam Pearce can strongly act against the Straight Edge Superstar for his gross indiscipline.
Pearce can suspend Punk indefinitely for causing disruption. The move, however, might further incense Punk, and he could even attack the 46-year-old executive on RAW next week, inviting further trouble for himself. It would be interesting to see Pearce's reaction next week on the show.
#2 Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker can seriously injure Punk in the backstage area, sending him packing for the next few months
The Visionary will not sit down after what transpired on RAW tonight. Punk took him out with shots of a steel chair and deprived him of a World Heavyweight Title win. Therefore, Rollins and Breakker might end up seriously injuring CM Punk backstage.
Since the attack would take backstage, Jey and Sami Zayn also won't be able to help him. This would take CM Punk off TV for the next few weeks, making the road clear for Paul Heyman, Rollins, and Bron Breakker.
#1 Paul Heyman can ask Triple H to move CM Punk to SmackDown
Paul Heyman knows that Punk will try to teach him a lesson after the betrayal at WrestleMania 41. And after the events on RAW tonight, Heyman would have figured out that his former client is in no mood for forgiveness. Therefore, Paul can ask WWE CCO Triple H to move Punk to SmackDown to avoid further confrontation.
However, The Game might not decide in the Wiseman's favor since sending Punk to SmackDown would annoy him. The Straight Edge Superstar wants revenge at any cost, and no soul in WWE would risk his life to come in Punk's way.