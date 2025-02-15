3 consequences for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez if they are revealed as Jade Cargill's attackers

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might be in serious trouble. The two are suspected to be mystery attackers of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Jade Cargill.

The big revelation was made by SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis himself. Aldis showed footage from when Cargill was being put into an ambulance, and it was seen that two women, suspected to be Liv Morgan and Raquel were walking out.

Naomi and Bianca were quick to figure out that it was Morgan and Rodriguez. While Nick tried to explain that it hadn't been established that it was them, Naomi and Bianca said that they were going to settle things with them on RAW this week.

Be that as it may, if the Judgment Day members are proven to be Jade Cargill's mystery attackers, then there will certainly be consequences for them.

Here, we will list three consequences for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez if they are the ones who attacked Jade Cargill.

#3. They may face suspension

Morgan and Rodriguez might be suspended from WWE by Triple H if it's established that they are the ones who took out Jade Cargill. While their reason for going after Jade Cargill is best known to them, the promotion may temporarily remove them.

This might be done to bring forth new female superstars in The Judgment Day, as it has been rumored for several weeks that the villainous faction could see the inclusion of new members.

#2. Liv Morgan might be removed from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The former Women's World Champion's quest to seize the gold once again from Rhea Ripley might end abruptly if Triple H removes her from the Chamber Match. Morgan earned her spot by winning against IYO SKY, even though it wasn't a clean win.

Rhea Ripley's attack on Raquel Rodriguez came as a blessing, as an enraged Mami even punched Morgan causing IYO SKY to lose due to disqualification. However, Liv Morgan's victory might be in vain as she could be removed from the Elimination Chamber Match as punishment.

#3. Dominik Mysterio may move to SmackDown on his own

Things are far from good between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio now. There isn't the same camaraderie between them as last year. The former Women's World Champion also seems to be bitter against Dominik as the latter tried to get back with Rhea Ripley.

If Liv Morgan and Raquel are revealed to be the actual attackers of Jade Cargill and suspended by the company, it would give Dominik a reason to move out of the group, and finally move to SmackDown. It has been rumored for a while that the 27-year-old superstar can move to the blue brand, after being spotted backstage with SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis a few months ago.

Things aren't good between Dom and Finn Balor either, and they might come to blows in case Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are suspended from WWE. Dominik could also move out to avoid a physical clash with Balor.

It now remains to be seen how Morgan and Rodriguez respond to the new footage which has raised some big questions.

