3 Consequences for Solo Sikoa and MFT for trying to hijack WWE RAW

WWE RAW this week witnessed a major storyline development in the Bloodline Saga when Solo Sikoa and his MFT attacked Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce locked horns against Rusev, but before Zayn could execute Helluva kick, Solo and his faction destroyed him.The official and the referee somehow stopped the United States Champion, and later, Adam Pearce also kicked them out of the venue for their actions. The RAW General Manager is undoubtedly unhappy with this attack, which heightens the chances of Sikoa and MFT facing consequences for their actions.In this article, we will be looking at three consequences the WWE faction might face for their attempt to hijack Monday Night RAW.#3. Adam Pearce may impose a hefty fine on themOne of the consequences Solo Sikoa &amp; his MFT can face is the imposition of a hefty fine as a punishment. This is a common occurrence in WWE storylines.Typically, General Managers or authority figures take this action because the monetary loss could serve as a significant punishment for their actions. Considering this, the MFT faction might face a fine as an aftermath following Monday Night RAW.#2. Sami Zayn might re-form the OG Bloodline with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy UsoSportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_LINKTHE MFTS ATTACK SAMI ZAYN #WWERaw https://t.co/EU00y6UUZNSami Zayn pinned Solo Sikoa on SmackDown last week, and in response, the heel alliance destroyed him on the red brand. Already, the MFT is engaged in a feud with Jimmy Uso &amp; Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown.So, with Sami being a former OG Bloodline member with Big Jim, it's likely that he may re-form the faction with the Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy to take down the Sikoa's association.This move will help Sami to overcome the MFT's numbers game and eventually take the United States Championship away from him.#1. Stripped of the WWE United States ChampionshipAlthough this is highly unlikely, one potential consequence of Solo Sikoa's actions on WWE RAW could be the stripping of his US Title. The SmackDown General Manager could take this action in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown.It might unfold if Pearce complains to Aldis about the MFT, given that the faction belongs to the blue brand. As a consequence of this complaint, the National Treasure may confront Solo Sikoa and eventually strip the US Title.This could be one of the most severe aftermaths the 32-year-old star may face following the red brand this week.