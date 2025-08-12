  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • 3 Consequences for Solo Sikoa and MFT for trying to hijack WWE RAW

3 Consequences for Solo Sikoa and MFT for trying to hijack WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:04 GMT
WWE
Solo Sikoa and MFT attacked Sami Zayn on RAW. [Image credits: RAW on Netflix]

WWE RAW this week witnessed a major storyline development in the Bloodline Saga when Solo Sikoa and his MFT attacked Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce locked horns against Rusev, but before Zayn could execute Helluva kick, Solo and his faction destroyed him.

Ad

The official and the referee somehow stopped the United States Champion, and later, Adam Pearce also kicked them out of the venue for their actions. The RAW General Manager is undoubtedly unhappy with this attack, which heightens the chances of Sikoa and MFT facing consequences for their actions.

In this article, we will be looking at three consequences the WWE faction might face for their attempt to hijack Monday Night RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#3. Adam Pearce may impose a hefty fine on them

One of the consequences Solo Sikoa & his MFT can face is the imposition of a hefty fine as a punishment. This is a common occurrence in WWE storylines.

Typically, General Managers or authority figures take this action because the monetary loss could serve as a significant punishment for their actions. Considering this, the MFT faction might face a fine as an aftermath following Monday Night RAW.

Ad

#2. Sami Zayn might re-form the OG Bloodline with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso

Ad

Sami Zayn pinned Solo Sikoa on SmackDown last week, and in response, the heel alliance destroyed him on the red brand. Already, the MFT is engaged in a feud with Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown.

So, with Sami being a former OG Bloodline member with Big Jim, it's likely that he may re-form the faction with the Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy to take down the Sikoa's association.

This move will help Sami to overcome the MFT's numbers game and eventually take the United States Championship away from him.

Ad

#1. Stripped of the WWE United States Championship

Ad

Although this is highly unlikely, one potential consequence of Solo Sikoa's actions on WWE RAW could be the stripping of his US Title. The SmackDown General Manager could take this action in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown.

It might unfold if Pearce complains to Aldis about the MFT, given that the faction belongs to the blue brand. As a consequence of this complaint, the National Treasure may confront Solo Sikoa and eventually strip the US Title.

This could be one of the most severe aftermaths the 32-year-old star may face following the red brand this week.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications