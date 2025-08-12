Solo Sikoa Invades WWE RAW with Several Superstars in Surprise Attack

Solo Sikoa invaded WWE RAW tonight with several major stars. He was involved in a surprise attack.Solo Sikoa and his MFTs have been dominating SmackDown for the past several weeks. This group has only grown stronger as JC Mateo and Talla Tonga joined its ranks. However, the group suffered a major setback last week on SmackDown when Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance and defeated Solo in a singles match.Tonight on RAW, Sami Zayn was looking to get back into the World Championship picture with a win over Rusev. However, during the match, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo pulled Sami out of the ring, causing a disqualification, and they attacked him. Talla Tonga hit him with a big boot, laying him out. This was clearly revenge for what Sami did to them on SmackDown.Vince Russo Takes A Shot at Solo Sikoa's GroupFor the past several weeks, Solo Sikoa has been calling his stablemates, MFTs, which stands for My Family Tree. However, this name has received criticism from both fans and pundits. A former WWE writer was the latest to criticize the name.During the recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo noted that the faction's name, MFT, is horrible. He also criticized WWE for not investing in Talla Tonga's character development over the past few weeks.&quot;Mac, I wish I didn't. I wish I still didn't know what MFT stands for. That is horrible,&quot; Russo said. &quot;What do I have here? The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Mateo and Big Dude. I don't know his name. I still don't know this dude's name. It's literally been four weeks. I don't know his name.&quot; [From 11:20 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn will seek revenge on Solo for tonight's attack.