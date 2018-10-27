3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel and 2 at Evolution PPV

What swerves will we see WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Evolution?

This coming Sunday WWE is all set to deliver it's first ever all women's PPV- Evolution. The rumored match to main event the PPV is Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. Also, many legends from the past are announced to appear at the PPV.

And now coming to the most controversial PPV of all time, Crown Jewel is also ready to take place on 2nd November in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia at King Saud University. As earlier announced, WWE Universal Championship match has already become a one-on-one match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar from a triple threat match, following Roman Reigns Leukemia announcement.

So, today in the feature we're going to take a look at those controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Evolution. Let's get started without further ado.

#5 Crown Jewel - Baron Corbin costs Kurt Angle WWE World Cup

Kurt Angle recently returned from his vacation, taking part in the qualifying WWE World Cup battle Royal as the luchador, set-up by acting general manager, Baron Corbin. He was sent on holiday by Stephanie McMahon this past month.

Also, the reason for his absence was believed, Angle will be returning to the in-ring action once again and for that, he needs time to train himself and get back in shape. From months and months, WWE is teasing a match between Corbin and Angle.

Also, according to the latest rumor, WWE is planning a match between Team Kurt Angle and Team Baron Corbin. So, to make that happen, it's possible that at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel' World Cup battle royal Baron Corbin will interfere in the match to cost him the trophy, since he did the same two weeks ago at Raw as he eliminated Corbin, throwing him over the top rope.

