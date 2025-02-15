3 couples who are in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has been a pro wrestling promotion in some shape or fashion for over 70 years now. Whether the company was led by Jess McMahon, Vince McMahon Sr., Vincent K. McMahon, or now Triple H and TKO, it has been one of the most important promotions in the world.

Ad

With that has come numerous big stars and famous wrestlers fans have grown up watching. There have been numerous massive names to work in the promotion over the years. Some of those stars were eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame began in 1993 and was a yearly event until 1996. After a hiatus that lasted several years, it returned in the mid 2000's and has remained a yearly event ever since then.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, a lot of family and even stars who have been romantically linked have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. In fact, there are three couples in particular with strong ties to World Wrestling Entertainment's past who have both been inducted individually. This article will list those three couples, one of which features a brand new inductee.

Below are three couples who are in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. Booker T and Sharmell were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

Ad

Booker T is one of the biggest legends of the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. He rose to prominence in WCW, but later joined WWE where he eventually won the World Heavyweight Championship. He works as a commentary on NXT these days while running his own wrestling promotion in Texas.

Sharmell was a former Nitro Girl in World Championship Wrestling. Despite not being a trained wrestler, she was routinely involved in angles, especially upon joining Booker in WWE. She is known for her "All hail King Booker" catchphrase of sorts.

Ad

The five-time WCW Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. Meanwhile, Queen Sharmell was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame nearly a decade later in 2022. While Sharmell doesn't work for World Wrestling Entertainment anymore, both have made a mark and fans are always excited to see both legends.

#2. Michelle McCool is officially joining The Undertaker

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Undertaker is one of the greatest legends in pro wrestling history. Even people who aren't fans of the industry have generally heard of The Deadman, especially when he was an active competitor. He is the definitive WWE legend.

Michelle McCool is a successful former wrestler who came to WWE through the Divas Search. Despite the humble beginnings, she worked hard and went on to become a Divas Champion. Her pairing with Layla as Laycool is still one of the best female duos in company history.

Ad

Prior to this year, The Undertaker was the only one of the two in the Hall of Fame. The Deadman was officially inducted in 2022. Notably, this was the same year as Sharmell was as mentioned in the previous entry.

The Deadman's wife is officially a Hall of Famer now. Triple H shocked the world when he appeared on ESPN to interrupt a segment with The Undertaker and McCool to reveal her impending Hall of Fame induction. Now this married couple can both lay claim to the Hall of Fame.

Ad

#1. Beth Phoenix and Edge were individually inducted

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beth Phoenix is one of the most popular female stars of her era. While Beth came into WWE in a time where women's wrestling wasn't truly respected, her and her various contemporaries did their best to help make it flourish.

Edge is arguably the most successful star in WWE history in terms of titles won and various achievements reached. He has held mid-card gold, numerous world titles, an endless supply of tag team belts, and has achieved numerous other feats. This includes having won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and he stood tall in the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 after suffering what was believed to be a career ending neck injury. Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix was inducted many years later. She went in with the 2017 class.

While neither Beth, nor Edge, remain with the company today, both are legends. Edge currently wrestles under the somewhat bizarre ring name of Cope at All Elite Wrestling and some fans expect Phoenix to end up there eventually too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback