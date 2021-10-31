3 Current AEW stars and 2 WWE stars who won championships in WCW

WWE received incredible competition from WCW in the last decade of the 20th century. The primary weekly shows of the two promotions went head to head every Monday, and at times WCW seemed to win the heated rivalry.

However, WWE managed to not only defeat their rivals but acquire them. Since then, WWE has enjoyed a reign over the world of professional wrestling without any major competition. However, the situation has transformed due to AEW.

Although two decades have passed since the fall of WCW, multiple wrestlers who won championships in the promotion are still part of either WWE or AEW.

Here's a list of three current AEW stars and two WWE stars who won championship glory in WCW.

#3. Current AEW and former WWE star Dustin Rhodes

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes sends Stunning Steve Austin over the top rope with a clothesline,circa-1992.both these guys had some very solid matches vs each other during their days in WCW. "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes sends Stunning Steve Austin over the top rope with a clothesline,circa-1992.both these guys had some very solid matches vs each other during their days in WCW. https://t.co/tcBeAN32Yr

Dustin Rhodes' most memorable gimmick is Goldust. Before his WWE career, he was a promising talent in WCW, where he won the United States, Tag Team, and Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Dustin Rhodes is still going strong in AEW. He was part of one of the first memorable AEW matches, an emotional and bloody battle against his younger half-brother Cody. Rhodes delivers whenever he is in the ring, moving like a wrestler half his age.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh