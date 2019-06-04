5 Wrestling promotions which pose the biggest threat to WWE

Vince McMahon should definitely be worried about the competition

Despite the inauguration of Tony Khan and The Elite's brand new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, I feel it is safe to say that till this day, WWE still remains as the biggest wrestling promotion in town.

For the past few months now, WWE might have been heavily criticized by the majority of the Pro Wrestling Universe but that certainly doesn't change the fact that The McMahon Family's company is definitely still at the top of the mountain, regardless of all the criticism that's been coming their way.

In all fairness, WWE didn't really have too much of a competition opposing them, considering that it been decades since WCW went out of business and the once Atlanta based company has been defunct for years now. WCW was the last legitimate company that came close to opposing WWE, as they sparked the Monday Night Wars back in the 90s but eventually ended up losing it, courtesy of some genius booking of WWF's behalf featuring the mainstay Attitude Era stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, DX, Undertaker, and Mankind.

WCW, on the other hand, went from one of the most beloved and popular companies to a promotion which solely focused on the rise of the nWo which eventually led to the fall of the entire company.

Nevertheless, with The Khan Family and The Elite now introducing All Elite Wrestling, WWE might just have a big problem on their hands, considering the fact that AEW might just consider going into a full-fledged war with the WWE and we might even witness the re-birth of the Monday Night Wars.

That being said, AEW certainly isn't the only legitimate threat WWE should be worried about at this point, given that several other top promotions are also on the rise and in this article, I'll take an in-depth look at the 5 biggest wrestling promotions who are the biggest threat to WWE.

#5. EVOLVE Wrestling

EVOLVE Wrestling

Now, for all we know is EVOLVE Wrestling is currently in a working relationship with WWE or more specificially are working alongside NXT. For the past several months, we have had the chance of witnessing several interesting crossovers between NXT and EVOLVE Wrestling, so much so, that NXT stars Fabian Aicher recently captured the EVOLVE Wrestling Championship and The Street Profits also won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships as well.

There is certainly no doubt in the fact that the EVOLVE roster is filled with some of the biggest names on the Independent Circuit today and the likes of Matt Riddle, Shane Strickland, and Tony Nese switched from EVOLVE to WWE by signing a contract with the latter promotion.

Despite the working relationship between the two, if EVOLVE ever calls it a day on their good relationship with the WWE then things might certainly get a bit rough for NXT, as EVOLVE might get into direct competition with WWE's developmental brand, which one way or the other definitely affects on the main roster as well.

