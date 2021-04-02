3 Current superstars who are ready to be the next "face of WWE" and 2 who are not

For the last several years, WWE has been the biggest and most popular professional wrestling promotion around the world. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the backstage management have played a huge role in the success of the company. But there have also been multiple megastars who have been the "face of WWE" in the eyes of fans.

The most notable name in recent memory is that of 16-time World Champion John Cena, who took WWE's popularity to another level. Since Cena left the full-time role, there have been a handful of new superstars who have been the face of the company. Some of these names are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and most recently Drew McIntyre.

In this article, let's take a look at three superstars who are ready to be the next "face of WWE" and two who are not. The ones in the latter category surely have the potential to reach the next level. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Ready to be the next face of WWE: Cesaro

Cesaro Appreciation Post since WWE just won’t no matter how much he deserves a world title program. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/FtM97Q4G0k — (α千ᑌг𝑜) #BlackLivesMatter (@AfuroTweets) February 22, 2021

Cesaro is the unanimous choice of the WWE Universe and even several WWE Superstars as the most underrated and underutilized superstar in the company. The Swiss Superman has been with WWE for nearly a decade now. While he has won several titles in the company, most of them have been as a tag team competitor.

Time and again, Cesaro has impressed with his exceptional in-ring skills and near inhuman strength. He has also been very popular among the WWE Universe, who want to see him win a world title in the company soon. For some reason, Vince McMahon is yet to give him a proper push and a run with either the WWE or Universal Championship.

Given an opportunity, Cesaro is ready to be the next "face of WWE". If there are concerns over his mic skills, giving him a mouthpiece could do wonders.

1 / 5 NEXT