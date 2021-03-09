3 Current Superstars who are WWE lifers and 2 who might leave for other promotions

WWE has been at the top of the professional wrestling industry for a very long time without any significant competition. However, this has changed dramatically in the last couple of years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling.

Over the last two years, many major WWE stars have left the company and joined AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, or even New Japan Pro Wrestling. Names like The Big Show and Christian, who were considered to be "WWE lifers", shocked fans by joining the company's rival promotions. This has made one thing clear that with the current state of the pro wrestling industry, anything is possible. But at the same time, there are some major stars who will likely never leave WWE.

Let's take a look at three current Superstars who are WWE lifers and two others who might leave for other promotions. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 WWE lifer: Roman Reigns

Starting with the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has constantly been pushed as the "face of WWE" by Vince McMahon for many years. The WWE Chairman has left no stone unturned to ensure that Reigns stays at the very top of the roster.

It was finally in 2020 that Roman Reigns returned and had a massive character change, turning into a proper heel and aligning himself with Paul Heyman. The character change has done wonders for The Tribal Chief as he is undoubtedly one of the best heels that WWE has seen recently.

When it’s done.

Roman Reigns will surely continue to be on the top of the WWE roster for many more years to come, which likely makes him a WWE lifer. One can even argue that he might not find such a prominent position in any other promotion's roster.

