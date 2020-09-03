3 Current WWE stars who are friends with Brock Lesnar and 2 he probably doesn't like 

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant stars in WWE for a number of years. He was pushed when he first made his debut back in 2002 and once again when he returned a decade later.

Lesnar has been at the forefront of storylines against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman in recent years, but reports now suggest that it could be a while before The Beast is seen on WWE TV again.

Whilst Paul Heyman has revealed just how much The Beast dislikes other people several times, it appears that there are a few current stars who have been able to build up a relationship with The Beast.

#5 Friends: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have been close for decades

Paul Heyman has always been a Brock Lesnar guy. Throughout the stars' entire wrestling career he has always had the backing of the man who later became his advocate which has allowed the two stars to create a close bond outside of the ring as well.

Lesnar and Heyman often travel together and Heyman even has a picture of Brock Lesnar's children in his wallet because the former Advocate of the Beast is the godfather of his two youngest sons Duke and Turk. Despite their often frosty friendship on WWE TV, Lesnar and Heyman have been close friends for many years.

Heyman even revealed the secret to their lengthy friendship as part of an interview with Yahoo Sports last year and it appears that both men have quite the understanding.

“We are fantastic business partners, associates and best of friends because we are violently honest with each other, no punches pulled, no sensitivities honoured, uninhibited approach to both business and friendship in which anything can be said as long as it’s heartfelt. That has always been the way between us, since the first day we met."

Heyman has remained on WWE TV without Brock Lesnar and it was recently revealed that he is now the advocate for Roman Reigns instead, which was the first hint that The Beast Incarnate wouldn't be returning for a while.