3 Current WWE stars whose marriages didn’t work out

WWE has not only built careers for its superstars over the years, but has also managed to build their personal lives. The Stamford-based company has been the place where a number of stars have met each other for the first time, and some of them have developed real love as well. Not only that, but a select few of these couples have gone on to get married and even have children together. A prime example of this is Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.While there have been superstars who have been very fortunate in their personal lives, others have not been able to make the most of it. There are a number of names whose marriages didn’t work out, which ended up affecting their mental health as well. Let’s check out a few names among them.#3. Lilian GarciaOne of the greatest ring announcers in WWE history, Lilian Garcia, is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the rich history of professional wrestling. The legend has a voice that sets her apart, and that is the reason she has managed to get so popular over the years.While her voice has been the reason for her immense popularity and fame, it hasn’t been able to change her luck. Lilian Garcia is among the list of stars whose marriage didn’t work out, not once, but twice. Her second marriage ended in 2022 after she filed for a divorce, the reason for which has not been made public.#2. Charlotte FlairAnother name, just like Becky Lynch, who met her husband in WWE, is Charlotte Flair. The Queen and Andrade were once one of the most popular couples in the company, and the two got married back in 2023. Unfortunately, they filed for their divorce recently, which came as a surprise to millions around the world.Flair and Andrade often shared picks alongside each other on the internet over the years, which gave fans an update on their personal lives. However, since the rumors of their divorce surfaced on the internet, fans were left stunned until Flair herself confirmed the split. The latter has seemingly been single since then.#1. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki BellaNikki Bella has undoubtedly been quite lucky when it comes to her WWE career, but the same cannot be said for her personal life. Bella was previously engaged to the Greatest of All Time, John Cena, but the couple broke up to leave the world stunned. Bella moved on and went on to marry Artem Chingvintsev back in 2022, and the couple has a child as well.However, the internet went wild when rumors of the couple splitting surfaced. There was a case of domestic violence, for which Artem was arrested before Bella filed for a divorce. While the story made headlines all over the world, the Hall of Famer has not openly addressed it.While there are a number of names whose marriages didn’t work out, the above three seem to be taking their time and haven't gotten remarried yet. Time will tell if these WWE stars find love again in the future.