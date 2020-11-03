3 current WWE Superstars who recently became parents and 3 who are step-parents

Back in May, Becky Lynch made an announcement that sent shockwaves through WWE, when The Man revealed that she and fellow star Seth Rollins were expecting their first child together. Lynch has since taken time away from WWE and is due to give birth in December.

Whilst Becky Lynch was allowed to have a high profile announcement given her position in the company at the time, several other WWE stars have quietly welcomed new additions to their families over the past year.

There are also several stars on the current WWE roster who have become parents through marriage. Here are just three WWE stars who recently became parents and three that you probably didn't know were already step-parents.

#6 WWE Parent - Angelo Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins has had a fantastic run on WWE's main roster since being promoted from NXT in 2019 and is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Dawkins and Montez Ford quickly became popular on RAW in their time on the main roster and were recently drafted over to SmackDown where they traded the RAW Tag Team Championships for the SmackDown titles with The New Day.

Both Dawkins and Ford have had a fantastic 2020 inside the WWE ring, it could be argued that Angelo Dawkins' life outside the ring has been much more as memorable since he became a father for the first time back in July.

The former NXT star and his wife welcomed a little boy, whoss arrival he announced in true Dawkins fashion on Instagram. The current SmackDown Tag Team champion has since updated a number of touching posts on his Instagram page which show him bonding with his newborn son.

Judging by his most recent updates, Dawkins has adapted to life as a father pretty well.