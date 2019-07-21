3 current WWE Superstars who will one day main event WrestleMania, and 3 who have no chance

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Seth Rollins will one day get a main event of his own, whilst Kofi almost certainly won't.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent the views of Sportskeeda

There can be fewer things better in WWE, than getting to the main event of WrestleMania. The biggest event of the year, WrestleMania attracts millions of fans worldwide, so being on the show is a prize in its own right, nevermind getting to close out the event.

In the show's 35 years, only a small handful of Superstars have been trusted to close out the event, with Hulk Hogan finishing eight out of the first nine events, with Triple H taking the silver medal with 7 appearances. In today's roster, there are already signs that some Superstars will one day get to close out the showcase of the immortals, and there are some who, for whatever reason, we all know never will

Note: For this list, we are considering the final match to take place at WrestleMania as the main event.

#3 Probably Will: Samoa Joe

Joe could find himself in the main event spot at WrestleMania one day.

Samoa Joe has had a very unlikely route to WWE. Signing with TNA all those years ago, Joe's choice, as well as his physique, made many fans believe the Submission Machine would never find a spot in McMahon's promotion, which for years pushed the jacked muscle-man look as the default.

Now in WWE, Joe has constantly proven himself as an incredible performer, whether as a face or as a heel. Giving his very best work as a heel, Joe has been a true highlight on the main roster since coming up in 2017, though the Samoan Submission Machine has been the victim of some stop-start pushes during his time. If things align up though, Joe could easily find his way into the main event of WrestleMania in the near future and could work wonders with many on the roster.

