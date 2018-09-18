3 Current WWE Wrestlers Who Could Replace Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's career has almost come to an end and even though we would all love to have him around forever, age does take a toll on everyone's body in the end. His most recent match was at Hell in a Cell against Randy Orton, where he, yet again, did not fail to impress us with his performance.

He is regarded as one of the most daredevil wrestlers ever and he has performed almost all the stunts that can possibly be executed in wrestling. The 41-year-old's matches are always entertaining and I don't think that there is anyone in the WWE universe who does not like Jeff.

Jeff started his career in the 1990s in WWE along with his brother Matt Hardy and has been part of many promotions like ROH and TNA, other than WWE in these journey spanning more than 20 years.

The master of ladders will leave a huge legacy behind him and though it is very difficult to fill his shoes, let's look at some of the wrestlers who are as charismatic and madcap as Hardy is. But, before moving further, first, let me make this crystal clear that it is impossible to replace him completely because there is just one man who is as distinctive as Jeff Hardy and it is Hardy himself. We are just looking at some of his in-ring traits that other wrestlers also have and could give a brief glimpse back at what once was 'The' Jeff Hardy.

3. Dean Ambrose

Ambrose has never failed to show the glimpse of the Attitude Era with his matches in Ambrose Asylum and Hell in a Cell. He is a big, ripped, husky giant, who can now destroy any WWE superstar on any given day. Though physically he does not look anything like Jeff Hardy, they both are always ready to do something crazy to entertain the crowd. That is why he is the Lunatic. He can carry Jeff's legacy forward by giving us those unforgettable matches and spots that Hardy never failed to deliver.

Jeff has played babyface for the most of his career, and it seems like Ambrose is going to turn heel soon, so maybe we can see what kind of insane stunts a heel Hardy would do.

