3 directions for AJ Styles after he failed to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank

The June 2, 2025, edition of WWE RAW featured AJ Styles losing in a Triple Threat match against El Grande Americano and CM Punk for the final spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match was characterized by its high-tempo action and numerous interruptions. El Grande Americano won the match at the end and became the final participant to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following AJ Styles' loss in the qualifying match for Money in the Bank, he seems to be without a clear direction on the red brand. This listicle points out three directions for AJ Styles after failing to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank.

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#3. Pursue the Intercontinental Championship

Given the fact that Dominik Mysterio has become the Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles may decide to go after the title once again. The Phenomenal One had a brief run with the title in 2020, but hasn't come close to it since.

He has already warned Dominik that he has his eyes on the Intercontinental Title, and following his loss in the MITB qualifier, their feud can finally start picking up.

#2. Challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight on Night One of WrestleMania 41. His victory that night marked his first singles title in WWE.

If AJ Styles attempts to reclaim the United States Championship for a fourth time, it could once again elevate his status among fans, especially when considering a possible feud with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has quickly become a fan favorite and needs credible challengers to establish his title reign. A feud with a seasoned veteran like Styles is just what Fatu needs to become a dominant champion.

#1. Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Even though Styles failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, it might be possible for him to aim for the World Heavyweight Championship. A feud with reigning champion Jey Uso would be a dream match, considering how popular both stars are among fans.

However, they are both babyfaces and Styles would probably need to turn heel again to make the feud work. A change in character would refresh his run, and also give him a chance to have a prominent storyline with Jey Uso if the company decides to push him that way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More