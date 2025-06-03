3 directions for AJ Styles after he failed to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank

The June 2, 2025, edition of WWE RAW featured AJ Styles losing in a Triple Threat match against El Grande Americano and CM Punk for the final spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.
The match was characterized by its high-tempo action and numerous interruptions. El Grande Americano won the match at the end and became the final participant to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Following AJ Styles' loss in the qualifying match for Money in the Bank, he seems to be without a clear direction on the red brand. This listicle points out three directions for AJ Styles after failing to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank.
#3. Pursue the Intercontinental Championship
Given the fact that Dominik Mysterio has become the Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles may decide to go after the title once again. The Phenomenal One had a brief run with the title in 2020, but hasn't come close to it since.
He has already warned Dominik that he has his eyes on the Intercontinental Title, and following his loss in the MITB qualifier, their feud can finally start picking up.
#2. Challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight on Night One of WrestleMania 41. His victory that night marked his first singles title in WWE.
If AJ Styles attempts to reclaim the United States Championship for a fourth time, it could once again elevate his status among fans, especially when considering a possible feud with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has quickly become a fan favorite and needs credible challengers to establish his title reign. A feud with a seasoned veteran like Styles is just what Fatu needs to become a dominant champion.
#1. Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship
Even though Styles failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, it might be possible for him to aim for the World Heavyweight Championship. A feud with reigning champion Jey Uso would be a dream match, considering how popular both stars are among fans.
However, they are both babyfaces and Styles would probably need to turn heel again to make the feud work. A change in character would refresh his run, and also give him a chance to have a prominent storyline with Jey Uso if the company decides to push him that way.