3 Directions for Drew McIntyre after losing at Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre experienced a significant setback at Crown Jewel 2023 in his World Heavyweight Championship clash against Seth Rollins. Despite numerous near falls during the match, the Visionary managed to retain his World title once again. However, following the match, Damian Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, only for the attempt to be thwarted by a black-hooded Sami Zayn, who appeared to have absconded with Priest's MITB briefcase.

As McIntyre suffered a clean loss at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, let's discuss three potential directions for the Scottish Warrior following his major loss on the show.

#3. Drew McIntyre might join the Judgment Day after his loss

One potential direction for the Scottish Warrior after his defeat could involve him aligning with the Judgment Day faction. Also, it is interesting to note that after the loss, Rhea Ripley was seen in a backstage segment with McIntyre, seemingly taunting the RAW star for not joining their villainous group, suggesting that if he were to join, he might secure the championship.

Given his frustration over the loss to Rollins, it is plausible that Drew may ultimately opt to undergo a villainous transformation and join the ranks of Judgment Day. The likelihood of this development is heightened by the Ripley and McIntyre backstage interaction following his defeat.

#2. McIntyre might demand another match from Seth Rollins

Another potential direction for the Scottish Warrior could involve Drew demanding another shot at the title against the Visionary. Drew McIntyre may emphasize the significance of winning a world title in front of a live audience, further elevating the stakes by declaring that if he loses this time, he will never challenge Seth again for the World title in the near future.

This stipulation could prompt the Visionary to accept Drew's challenge once again, setting the stage for another intense clash between the two for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Drew McIntyre might lead Team RAW for Survivor Series 2023

The upcoming Premium Live Event of the company following Crown Jewel is Survivor Series 2023, which is expected to showcase Brand Warfare, given the conflicts teased by the company between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in recent weeks. Consequently, McIntyre could potentially be the one to lead Team Monday Night RAW in this Brand Warfare against SmackDown for the Survivor Series Premium Live event.

This direction might prove to be an effective approach to reinvigorate Drew McIntyre's character following his title loss against Seth Rollins, while simultaneously enabling the company to revive his persona after a clean pinfall defeat.

