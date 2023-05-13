3 Directions for Edge after losing on WWE SmackDown

Edge failed to get a spot in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Rated-R Superstar lost a triple-threat match also involving Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown this week.

Edge cut a passionate promo hours before the match. The Hall of Famer brought back attention to the fact that he was forced to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. He said the tournament was his chance at winning the title he never lost in the first place.

However, the closing moments of the triple-threat match favored Styles as he picked up the win to advance to the semi-final. The Phenomenal One also triumphed over Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE SmackDown.

The All Mighty was busted open during his triple-threat match against Sheamus and Austin Theory on the blue brand. Lashley required multiple stitches before his match against Styles. The former Hurt Business star showcased his resilience by wrestling the match, but he lost.

With Edge out of the world title picture, fans are beginning to wonder what’s next for the Ultimate Opportunist. With that in mind, let’s discuss three possible booking directions for the inaugural WWE Money in the Bank winner.

#1. Go after the United States Championship

Edge unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the February 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The match was in the Hall of Famer’s favor until Finn Balor arrived to change the course of things.

The veteran could go after the United States Championship now that the brand and its holder are exclusive to WWE SmackDown. A title program with Edge could add further legitimacy to the current champion, Theory.

#2. Compete for the tag team titles

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship could be on the verge of splitting up after it was announced that the titles would be defended at Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns promised to dedicate his and Solo Sikoa’s title win to the Wild Samoans on WWE SmackDown this week.

If Triple H decides to restore the brand exclusivity of the tag belts, it would undoubtedly be an excellent opportunity for tag teams to fight for the straps.

The Rated-R Superstar could find a partner on the blue brand to stake claim to the belts that made him a tag team specialist years ago.

#3. Feud with up-and-coming stars

LA Knight and Karrios Kross are awaiting their big break on WWE SmackDown.

The present-day SmackDown roster is filled with incredibly talented superstars like LA Knight and Karrion Kross. Both have what it takes to carry WWE for years to come. Having said that, they are yet to get their shining moment on SmackDown.

Edge could be the veteran to set these superstars on the road to singles glory. Both LA Knight and Karrion Kross are clearly without a proper direction, especially after they weren’t included in the World Heavyweight Champion tournament. A program with the veteran could be in their best interest.

