3 directions for John Cena on the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2025

John Cena put in the latest shift of his polarizing WWE Farewell Tour by defeating R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Last Real Champion dispatched the 54-time 24/7 champion in a fun "squash", momentarily teasing a babyface turn that turned out to be a ruse. Not content with destroying the man who calls him his "childhood hero," the 17-time World Champion also got involved in the main event later in the night.

The 48-year-old Hollywood superstar tried to cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Title, only to be foiled by a returning Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare then challenged Cena and Logan Paul to face him and Main Event Jey in a Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank. With less than two weeks to the iconic PLE, how will the Cenation Leader gear up for the massive clash?

Here are three directions for John Cena on the extremely short road to WWE Money in the Bank 2025:

#3. John Cena could call on Travis Scott to help him and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Before SNME, it was heavily rumored that John Cena would be teaming up with Logan Paul and Travis Scott to face Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and a third partner. After the May 24 network special, it appears that the rumor was only partly true, with a traditional two-on-two tag instead of a triple-threat match. Or was it?

There's still time for The Last Real Champion to call upon the man who helped him win the title at WrestleMania, sending Rhodes and Uso scrambling for a third man. This could end up being an obvious choice like Jimmy Uso or someone out of the box like Joe Hendry. Either way, there's a distinct possibility that the Fein artist could make his in-ring debut on June 7, thanks in part to John Cena

#2. John Cena forms a temporary alliance with Jey Uso's other enemies?

In many ways, Jey Uso is the most marked man in WWE today. The World Heavyweight Champion has been beset by foes from all sides since his emotional WrestleMania win, and the number only seems to be growing. In addition to some of his predecessors like Gunther & Seth Rollins, others, including Logan Paul & John Cena, have also had their eyes on him.

With The Ring General challenging The Yeetmaster just 48 hours after Money in the Bank, Cena and Paul might try to forge an alliance with him to help them weaken the World Heavyweight Champion. Interestingly, Uso's partner, Cody Rhodes, is the only other man to pin the Austrian star in the past 12 months. Cena could use this to motivate the 37-year-old to do his bidding, and possibly set the stage for a betrayal leading to a match down the road between the allies.

#1. John Cena could try to "ruin wrestling" by rejecting the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 match

One of the main themes of John Cena's final heel WWE run has been his desire to "ruin wrestling." The 17-time World Champion has thus far taken down his "successor" in Cody Rhodes, long-time rival Randy Orton, and his "biggest fan" R-Truth. After years of championing the fans' wishes and desires, he has gone out of his way to antagonize them as a villain.

What better heel move than rejecting a match where two of the biggest babyfaces in WWE get a chance to beat sense into him? The Last Real Champion could attempt to bail out of the bout, only competing after being forced by Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce under the threat of vacating the title.

This could also brew tensions with Logan Paul, leading to a long-rumored feud between The Maverick and The Franchise Player post-MITB.

