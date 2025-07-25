3 Directions for LA Knight in WWE going forward

WWE Superstar LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. The match came to a rather bittersweet end for The Megastar since The Visionary’s knee injury mid-match ultimately led to his victory. The former two-time United States Champion hasn’t been seen since and didn’t appear on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Here are three directions for Knight following his win at SNME:#3. LA Knight could help Jacob Fatu and Jimmy UsoLast week’s episode of SmackDown saw The MFTs get into a car accident outside the Frost Bank Center arena in San Antonio. While the heel faction tried to put the blame on Jacob Fatu, the police investigation cleared him as a person of interest. Instead, the law enforcement officers arrested Solo Sikoa for the incident.Needless to say, The MFTs will be frustrated and on edge because of this development. The trio of JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa could target The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This could be a problem for the babyfaces since they are a man short.Thus, when The MFTs would ambush Fatu and Uso, LA Knight could come to their rescue. The Megastar has had issues with the heel faction and its leader, Solo Sikoa. Thus, Knight could be integrated into this storyline once again.#2. LA Knight could continue his feud against Seth Rollins’ factionWhile Seth Rollins is injured, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker haven’t stopped carrying out his mission and dealing with the enemies. The duo targeted CM Punk after he defeated The Dog of WWE in a gauntlet match to earn the number one contender’s spot for the World Heavyweight Championship.Although Jey Uso tried to help The Second City Saint, he was about to get sandwiched between Punk and a Tsunami by Auszilla. However, Roman Reigns didn’t let it happen. Now, while Punk will face Gunther, Reigns and Mr. Yeet will go against Breakker and Reed at WWE SummerSlam.While Seth Rollins is out with an injury right now, he could always make a comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The odds of this happening are quite high since there has been no information on his injured knee so far. The Visionary has said that it is taking doctors more time to analyze the damage due to excessive swelling.This could be a ploy that Rollins could be using to keep the element of surprise alive. Thus, Mr. Money in the Bank could try to help his faction members against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, possibly giving them a big win. Thus, once The Visionary returns, LA Knight could join The OTC and Mr. Yeet as their third man to counter Rollins and crew.#1. LA Knight could be given a break from WWEAccording to a PWInsider report, Seth Rollins was supposed to defeat LA Knight at SNME. Unexpectedly, he tweaked his knee during the match, which changed the result, as The Visionary wanted to give fans a finish.Thus, it seems WWE doesn’t have any plans for LA Knight, which leaves him directionless. Even if he joins the feuds mentioned above, he would be playing a secondary role to Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns. Unless the company tries to build him as an ally of The OG Bloodline for this year’s Survivor Series, not much is available for The Megastar.WWE is still actively using him for promotions, like the latest WWE 2K25 commercial for Nintendo Switch 2. However, unless Triple H and his team have something solid for him, the 42-year-old could be given a break for some time. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for LA Knight.