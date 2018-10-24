Dream Booking the Semifinal and Final Matches of the World Cup

A dream match will take place in the semifinals.

In the first round, Kurt Angle defeated John Cena, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy, and Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz. In the semifinals of the tournament, Seth Rollins should face Kurt Angle in a dream match while Rey Mysterio should reignite his old rivalry with Randy Orton.

Here is a link to the article that breaks down what the bracket should be: https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/crown-jewel-dream-booking-the-wwe-world-cup-bracket-ss

Here is a link to the article that breaks down the first round: https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/dream-booking-the-1st-round-of-the-wwe-world-cup-ss

Semifinals: Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton have faced off several times in the past.

Randy Orton immediately starts the match by hitting Rey Mysterio with a dropkick. Rey Mysterio then takes him out with a tilt a whirl head scissors. He then goes for a suicide dive but Randy Orton throws him into the barricade. Randy Orton hits him with a back suplex on both the barricade and the announce table. Randy Orton then goes for the hanging DDT from the apron but Rey Mysterio counters it into an apron enziguri.

Rey Mysterio then hits a Springboard Seated Senton followed by a springboard crossbody from the middle rope for a near fall. Rey Mysterio then hits Randy Orton with a Wheelbarrow Bulldog for a near fall. Rey Mysterio then goes for a Diving Crossbody but Randy Orton catches him with a Snap Powerslam for a near fall. Rey Mysterio then hits Randy Orton with a Springboard Asai Moonsault to the outside. He goes on the top rope but Randy Orton hits him with a superplex for a near fall. Rey Mysterio then catches Randy Orton with a Tilt-a-Whirl DDT for a near fall.

Randy Orton then goes for a superplex but Rey Mysterio counters it into a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a nearfall. Rey Mysterio then goes for a Springboard move but Randy Orton hangs him up on the top rope and hits a Top Rope Hanging DDT for a nearfall. Rey Mysterio then hits the 619 out of nowhere. He goes for the Frog Splash but Randy Orton catches him with an RKO out of nowhere. He goes for the cover but then he hears "Ten". Tye Dillinger makes his return and is staring a hole into Randy Orton. Mysterio then hits a 619 around the ring post followed by a Springboard Frog Splash for the win.

