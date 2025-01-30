3 Easter eggs you missed during Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre segment on WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW on Netflix witnessed a major segment between Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman. The segment took place after The Wiseman announced Roman Reigns as the official cover star for WWE 2K25. The confrontation between The Scottish Warrior and the Special Counsel has left fans buzzing due to the numerous Easter eggs dropped during the segment.

In this article, we will discuss three Easter eggs you may have missed from the Heyman and McIntyre segment from WWE RAW on Netflix.

#3. The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is not over yet in WWE

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Many believe that the rivalry between McIntyre and Punk from last year could be marked as one of the most historic rivalries in the history of the WWE. The duo clashed on various occasions, with The Best in the World emerging as the major victor of this feud.

However, during this segment, McIntyre once again sent a warning to The Voice of the Voiceless, insinuating he will destroy him in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This segment seemingly confirmed that the heat between these two stars is not over yet, despite multiple clashes in the past.

#2. Paul Heyman still cares about CM Punk

Expand Tweet

After their wildly successful run together a decade back, Paul Heyman reached out to CM Punk before last year's Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 to aid the OG Bloodline in their battle against Solo Sikoa's faction. However, their segment on the Monday night show showed it was evident that the Special Counsel still cared about the former AEW star.

It's important to note that Heyman put all the major stars on notice during his promo by stating that Roman would eliminate them. However, he left out the name of The Voice of the Voiceless and didn’t mention him at all. This indicates that Paul somewhere still has a soft spot in his heart for The Second City Saint.

#1. Is CM Punk the new Tribal Chief?

Expand Tweet

When Drew McIntyre warned Paul Heyman to tell his boy about getting destroyed at the hands of The Scottish Warrior, The Wiseman replied that he would pass this message to his Tribal Chief. However, McIntyre argued and stated that he was talking about CM Punk, not Roman Reigns.

In response, the Hall of Famer simply smiled and left the ring without offering any clarification to McIntyre. This Easter egg has sparked speculation about whether Heyman considered CM Punk as the Tribal Chief too.

If this scenario is not the case, Heyman must clarify that Punk is not his boy and that he remains loyal to the Tribal Chief, only owing a favor to the former AEW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback