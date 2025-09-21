3 Explanations for The Usos losing at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos reunited to battle two of the most explosive stars in the history of WWE, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. The battle of the two tag teams was featured at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but a massive twist made it to the headlines right before the PLE even kicked off.While all four stars entered the arena in Indianapolis, the two teams came face to face with each other, and their interaction was about to turn into chaos when the officials separated them. Adam Pearce then announced that LA Knight would be the special guest referee for the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.While both teams managed to take each other down during the battle, The Vision ended up with the last laugh after Bronson Reed pinned Jey Uso. However, with the PLE marking the reunion of The Usos, fans expected them to win. This has led to millions around the world questioning WWE’s decision to give The Usos a big loss at the PLE. Let’s check out a few reasons for The Vision’s victory on the show.#3. The Usos are still not on the same pageJimmy Uso and Jey Uso have not been on the same page since the involvement of LA Knight in the massive storyline. While Jey has been featured having issues with Knight, the latter has been on the same page with Jimmy, which has led to some backstage arguments between The Usos.This could be the reason WWE featured the duo take the loss at Wrestlepalooza. The Usos are still not on the same page, and the company could take a few weeks to enhance the storyline and then get them reunited completely.#2. LA Knight vs Jey Uso is the next big feudLA Knight and Jey Uso haven’t been on the same page over the past few weeks, and both men have taken massive shots at each other whenever they have had the opportunity. The Megastar was featured as the special guest referee for a reason, and that could be to enhance the story between him and Jey Uso.The tag team match at PLE featured Jey and Knight having arguments, and this could be the perfect opportunity for the company to feature a new feud between the two massive names in the future.#1. WWE wants to build The Vision as the new BloodlineJust like The Bloodline story took over WWE and dominated for years, The Vision’s storyline has been on top and has managed to keep fans engaged. For months now, the red brand has been dominated by the faction under the leadership of the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and this could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to build the faction as the new Bloodline.This could be the reason the company featured Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed’s victory at the PLE, trying to make them the greatest tag team on the roster and build the Vision as the most dominant in the industry. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the two factions next.