3 Explanations for WWE writing Sami Zayn off TV again

WWE Monday Night RAW is now in the books, and the show featured an ongoing thread throughout the night. The big story was whether Sami Zayn would remain on RAW or take up an offer to go to Friday Night SmackDown.

The offer came courtesy of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. Rollins made it clear early in the night that either Sami was with them or a target. Sami refused to be with them, leaving Zayn with two choices: to leave RAW or face the consequences.

Sami opted not to take them up on their offer and suffered for it. The Big Bad Booty Nephew absolutely destroyed Sami with numerous vicious Spears. Once the match between Zayn and Breakker was stopped, Seth stomped the Canadian.

The brutal beating left Sami to be carried away by staff, which may be an indication that the former Intercontinental Champion has been written off television again. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Sami may have been written off TV during RAW.

Below are three possible explanations for WWE writing Sami Zayn off TV again.

#3. Sami Zayn could potentially be injured

Sami Zayn had only very recently returned after previously being written off WWE television. At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, The Underdog From The Underground went one-on-one with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter destroyed Sami during the match and even attempted to take it further afterwards.

The beating from Kevin Owens was so severe that Zayn was absent until after WrestleMania 41, thus missing the biggest WWE show of the year. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens had to miss the show too.

The Prizefighter suffered a real-life injury that required surgery. When wrestlers suffer legitimate injuries, some can be worked through while others can't. For example, Cody Rhodes wrestled Seth Rollins injured inside Hell in a Cell, but Kevin was not allowed to compete.

Sami could have been written off on RAW because he has an injury that requires surgery or time away. Clearly, doctors allowed him to work, but as Cody proved, that doesn't inherently mean he's healthy. Sami could be hurt.

#2. WWE likely realizes that Sami being around at the same time as CM Punk and Roman Reigns creates a numbers issue

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' new stable is quite interesting. Paul Heyman, a WWE Hall of Famer, is the manager of the group. The Visionary is the focal point and major star. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker is the next big thing.

Prior to the stable's issues with Sami Zayn on WWE Monday Night RAW, their bigger problems were with two men. CM Punk and Roman Reigns, two men Paul Heyman claimed to love, were both betrayed by the former ECW booker.

During last week's episode of RAW, Bron and Seth laid out CM Punk and Roman. There is little doubt that both men will be back and seeking revenge soon. However, that right there is the issue.

Paul Heyman's group features two wrestlers. Sami, Punk, and Roman are three people. While the odds can be stacked against the babyfaces, it would be strange if there are more babyfaces than heels. WWE may have written Sami off of television so Roman and Punk can take on Seth and Bron without Zayn looming.

#1. The angle could set up a big return where he overcomes the odds and finally wins the big one

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn cut an impassioned promo during WWE Monday Night RAW. Sami emphasized that while he's never been a world champion before, he will get there eventually. He is too talented not to reach that milestone.

For Sami to reach those new heights, however, he needs a big story and a seemingly unbeatable obstacle. This could be where Seth Rollins and his new stable come in.

WWE could be planning a major moment for The Underdog From The Underground and his "injury" on RAW might be the beginning of it. From here, Seth Rollins might dethrone Jey Uso of the World Heavyweight Title. This will allow Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker to dominate the red brand moving forward.

That is, at least, until Sami Zayn returns. The Canadian star can then overcome the odds, getting past Bron and Heyman to get to Seth. From there, Zayn can dethrone Rollins of the World Heavyweight Title, shut down this dangerous stable, and finally have his glorious moment in the sun.

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More