3 Fastlane 2023 matches that could be confirmed on WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is expected to further numerous compelling storylines and feuds ahead of Fastlane 2023. For those unaware, Fastlane is the company's next premium live event, set to take place on Saturday, October 7, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

As the promotion has already announced numerous major segments and matches for this week's edition of WWE RAW, it could also confirm a few bouts for Fastlane.

That said, let's explore three matches WWE could confirm on tonight's edition of WWE RAW for Fastlane 2023.

#3 Gunther vs. Chad Gable rematch at Fastlane 2023

After defending his Intercontinental Championship last week against Chad Gable, Gunther has become the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history. The company is set to celebrate the accomplishment on this week's show, as they have already confirmed a special celebration segment featuring Imperium.

The celebration, however, might be interrupted by none other than Chad Gable. After his loss last Monday, Gable highlighted how The Ring General made his daughter cry at ringside. Hence, he could aim to exact revenge on his rival tonight.

Gable might confront Gunther during his celebration, which may lead to a brawl and, eventually, the announcement of their rematch at Fastlane. Additionally, this time, the creative team might add a stipulation to their contest.

#2 Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet for the World Heavyweight Championship

Another match the company could make official for the upcoming premium live event might be a triple threat match featuring Seth Rollins defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet. This is possible due to the conclusion of the recent bout between The King of Strong Style and Ricochet.

The match ended with Ricochet's victory via disqualification, which could hint at his possible involvement in the current storyline between Rollins and Nakamura.

Adding Ricochet to the mix will surely bring a fresh element to the rivalry between Nakamura and The Visionary. A triple threat contest involving these three will generate widespread anticipation regarding Rollins potentially losing his title at Fastlane, as he might lose his gold without even getting pinned.

#1 Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio

Another match that could be added to the Fastlane 2023 match card might be between Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio. The possibility of this feud arises from Dominik's latest chat with Jey, where he offered the latter the chance to join The Judgment Day.

However, the former champion hasn't responded to The Judgment Day member yet. The rejection of this offer might lead to Jey opposing the villainous faction, eventually resulting in a feud between Dominik and Jey.

Currently, Dominik is holding the NXT North American Championship, so adding the title to the mix would surely be a great way to book Jey upon his RAW comeback. They could eventually lock horns for the gold at Fastlane 2023.