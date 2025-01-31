3 favors Drew McIntyre can ask from WWE legend The Rock

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's biggest stars, both literally and in terms of his popularity and notoriety. He is an absolute beast and dominates most of his opponents with his bruising tenacity.

In what would normally seem like an unlikely friendship, there is a relationship between The Scottish Psychopath and The Rock. Despite their differing personalities, the two have been friendly for a long time. In fact, The Rock even had Drew pegged as a future major star.

It was The Rock who revealed McIntyre re-signed with the Sports Entertainment titan and he even gifted Drew a sword. It is clear the two have a strengthening and growing bond. This could mean McIntyre could ask for a favor from his friend.

This article will take a look at a handful of potential favors Drew can ask of The Rock. Given that The Final Boss is on the TKO Board of Directors, he wields plenty of power. Could he help Drew destroy a top faction? Could McIntyre ask for help in a major upcoming match?

Below are three favors Drew McIntyre can ask from WWE legend The Rock.

#3. He could ask The Rock to help him destroy The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the most dominant stable in WWE and perhaps in the history of pro wrestling. Roman Reigns is the leader, but it has featured several big members over the years including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jacob Fatu, among others.

Drew McIntyre has a storied history with the group. Throughout much of 2022, the stable made Drew's life miserable. Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos helped prevent McIntyre from dethroning Roman Reigns of his Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Rock has a history with The Bloodline, too. He is a member who joined early last year after teasing a feud with Roman Reigns. While they remained on the same page, there was clear tension after their loss at WrestleMania.

If The Rock isn't on board with Roman Reigns anymore, Drew could ask for help to take care of the group once and for all. For example, Drew could ask The Rock to take the Ula Fala from Roman while McIntyre focuses on injuring members of the stable, thus eliminating them from WWE.

#2. Drew McIntyre could ask for a world title match at WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre has had a heck of a career. He has managed to win the WWE Championship on more than one occasion. He also had a notable, albeit extremely brief reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

In fact, he even once headlined WrestleMania. Drew was in the main event at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, this show had no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus, his crowning moment in WWE wasn't what McIntyre had hoped for.

To fix both of these matters, Drew could request his friend and the TKO board member put him in a world title match at WrestleMania. The bout would likely close one of the two nights, meaning he could earn a world title and be in the main event again.

As for who Drew faces, the likely options are either Gunther or Cody Rhodes. Either man could lose their title before The Show Of Shows, of course, but it seems highly unlikely. As a result, McIntyre could have a banger of a main event with either man.

#1. He could request help winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match

If, for whatever reason The Rock wouldn't want to simply hand Drew McIntyre a world title opportunity at WrestleMania, there is another way to get him in the same exact spot. This, of course, is through the Royal Rumble.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As has become the norm, there will be two Royal Rumble Matches with one for female stars and one for male performers.

As far as the Men's Royal Rumble Match goes, the lineup is absolutely stacked. Drew will be entering the bout, but he is to be joined by Penta, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and various other top names.

If Drew needs a favor from The Final Boss and wants a world title shot at WrestleMania, The Rock helping him win the Royal Rumble Match could be the route they take. He could sneak out and eliminate Roman Reigns, for example, which would shock the world and allow Drew to get a cheap win. Maybe it won't be an easy win given how intense the Royal Rumble Match can be, but it'll be a win nonetheless.

