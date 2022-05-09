3 Feuds for Cody Rhodes following his win at WrestleMania Backlash 

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins last night at WrestleMania Backlash. The duo once again put on quite a show to enthrall the audience.

The highly anticipated rematch kept going back and forth, with both the superstars showing charisma and great in-ring expertise. Another critical factor that separates these two superstars from the lot is the amazing crowd control they usually have in their matches, and last night was no different.

While the finish was controversial, there's no denying that the rematch between the two gargantuan superstars in WWE delivered on most fronts.

Following his win last night at WrestleMania Backlash, fans are eagerly waiting to see what is next for Cody Rhodes. To feed the curiosities for the time being, here are three feuds for The American Nightmare in the coming days.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is currently involved in a feud with Ezekiel. While the rivalry has been one of the most interesting things on the Red brand, there isn't much scope in it.

WWE could have KO emerge to challenge The American Nightmare for a high-profile feud, given the lack of top contenders on Monday nights.

One should not forget that The PrizeFighter was booked as the tag team partner of Seth Rollins before WrestleMania 38. Given how his former partner has suffered two massive defeats at the hands of Cody, the creative could use the angle to lay down the foundation of a feud between the duo.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins leading to Hell in a Cell match

While Cody Rhodes has picked up two back-to-back wins over Seth Rollins, things may not be over between the two.

The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins went toe-to-toe against each other last night. However, the ending saw Rhodes grabbing Seth's tights while rolling him for a pin.

WWE has kept the doors open for another rematch with a controversial finish. However, the company will have to be on top of its game if they plan to prolong this feud, or it could turn stale pretty soon.

The creative team could have Seth Rollins spice things up by challenging the former AEW Superstar for a Hell in a Cell match.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship

The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro last night at Backlash. While Drew McIntyre pinning Roman Reigns to pick up a massive win for his team was highly speculated, it didn't happen.

This has led many to believe that WWE could put the highly-anticipated feud between Reigns and McIntyre on hold until the stadium show in the UK.

On another note, following his win over Seth Rollins, The Prodigal Son went on to reveal that he is eyeing the title next.

Given how The American Nightmare has been riding high on momentum, WWE could finally pull the plug on the long-awaited Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Unified Championship in the coming days.

Which of these feuds would you like to see in the coming days? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

