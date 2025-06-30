3 Finishes for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn and Penta on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will team up to face Sami Zayn and Penta on this week’s episode of RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand is set to take place in Pittsburgh.

The members of Seth Rollins’ alliance will be facing the babyfaces after they spoiled Mr. Money in the Bank’s cash-in attempt at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Rollins tried to cash in his MITB briefcase during the John Cena vs. CM Punk match at the premium live event.

Here are three possible finishes the match could see in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

#3. Seth Rollins tilts the balance and buries the babyfaces

Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn are long-time rivals who have faced off against each other multiple times during their feud for the Intercontinental Championship. Penta, on the other hand, began his WWE career with a great winning streak and continues to have good in-ring dominance despite taking a few losses. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed is known for putting wrestlers out of commission with his Tsunamis.

Although this shows that the match would be pitting near equals together in the ring, Seth Rollins can disrupt this equation with his interference. As seen in the May edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, The Visionary isn’t concerned with winning, but destruction. That’s why, during his tag team match at SNME, where he had paired with Breakker to face Zayn and CM Punk, he made Bronson Reed interfere and attack his opponents.

Thus, The Architect could come for his pound of flesh and simply aim to destroy and subjugate Penta and Sami Zayn. Once the two men are down after Spears and Curb Stomps, he could ask Aus-Zilla to flatten them with Tsunamis, sending a threat to everyone in WWE who might try to oppose him.

#2. Sami Zayn and Penta could pull off a clean win on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Penta are formidable wrestlers with a lot of in-ring dexterity and a mountain of experience under their belts. Zayn is also a former lucha libre wrestler who fought in the indies under the name El Generico, which could help him sync with Penta’s lucha libre moves.

Thus, using this synergy, the two superstars could pull off a clean victory against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This could help them stand up against Seth Rollins better and oppose him in the future as well.

This could create problems for The Visionary, as he would now have an active buffer working against his plans to win a world title and gain more control in WWE.

#1. Sami Zayn and Penta could receive a helping hand

Although Seth Rollins is upset that he couldn’t cash in his Money in the Bank contract, CM Punk is likely more frustrated at losing a title shot. Especially since this was his final encounter with The Franchise Player, who has now taken a forever 7-6 head-to-head lead against him.

The Second City Saint and The Visionary already have a red-hot rivalry, and after the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber, this marks the second time Punk has lost to Cena due to Rollins. Thus, The Straight Edge Superstar could interfere in the Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs Sami Zayn and Penta match.

His interference could be in response to Seth Rollins’ attempt to turn the tide against the babyfaces. If WWE chooses to go this way, it could set up a six-man tag team match for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these superstars on RAW.

