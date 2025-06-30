3 Things Seth Rollins can do on WWE RAW after failing to cash in at Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions. However, John Cena ruined his plans by taking down Charles Robinson, the referee that The Visionary had called for.
Sami Zayn and Penta also made surprise appearances during the main event as they prevented Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from aiding The Architect.
That said, here are three things Mr. MITB can do on the RAW episode after NOC.
#3. Get his revenge on Sami Zayn and Penta
When Seth Rollins started to give shape to his alliance, he had asked Sami Zayn to either join him or face the consequences of standing in his way. Offering an olive branch, he even offered to send the Canadian to SmackDown and set him up in an Undisputed Championship match as well. However, Zayn refused and was crushed by The Architect.
Penta had also stood up to the alliance of Seth Rollins and suffered a clean defeat against Bron Breakker on last week’s Monday Night RAW. But these superstars returned for their pound of flesh at Night of Champions and stopped The Visionary when it mattered the most. Interestingly, Mr. Money in the Bank can get back at the duo for this act.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be facing Zayn and Penta on RAW tonight. The former two-time Universal Champion can simply interfere in the match, giving his boys the numbers advantage. Then, he can have the babyfaces Speared, Stomped, and Tsunami’d to take his revenge.
#2. Seth Rollins could go after CM Punk
While Seth Rollins couldn’t cash in his MITB contract, he still retains the briefcase and can have another go at either John Cena or Gunther. However, the same isn’t true for CM Punk. Especially since he lost his final career match against one of his biggest rivals, all because The Architect attacked him right when he was about to win.
CM Punk and The Visionary are arch enemies, and The Second City Saint is bound to call Mr. Money in the Bank out. This is the second time Punk has lost a match because of Rollins, and Cena walked away with a big win at his cost. The last time The Revolutionary and The Straight Edge Superstar faced each other in a steel cage match, Rollins had won because Roman Reigns had dragged him out of the cage.
Thus, the two could have another go at each other and fight till a decisive winner emerges. WWE could use this chance to add another match to July’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, or it could also build it up into a bigger match and save it for SummerSlam.
#1. Seth Rollins can send a direct warning to John Cena
Night of Champions saw John Cena claim the yard as the bigger heel in front of Seth Rollins. He simply found a loophole in The Visionary’s strategy, and instead of getting overwhelmed by numbers, he struck down Charles Robinson as he was running toward the ring.
Moreover, when The Architect neutralized CM Punk with a Curb Stomp, Cena simply tossed Rollins out of the ring and went for the pin, showcasing his opportunistic side. This greatly undermined the power of the former five-time WWE world champion, who is in command of a strong alliance.
Thus, this could make Seth Rollins zero in on John Cena and ask him to be careful and prepared the next time he runs down the ramp with his MITB briefcase. The duo already has beef from the days of The Authority, from 2013-16.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Mr. Money in the Bank in the future.
