3 finishes for Gunther vs Jimmy Uso match on WWE RAW

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:02 GMT
Gunther and Jimmy Uso will collide Monday on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Gunther and Jimmy Uso will collide Monday on RAW [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso returned to Monday Night RAW last week and helped his brother defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. After the match, The Usos brawled with Gunther in the ring, adding a new angle to the latter's rivalry with the Yeet Master.

Later in the show, Jimmy Uso slapped Gunther in the face and challenged him to a match this week on RAW. As things became personal between the two, we take a look at three possible finishes for the match on RAW.

#3. Gunther takes a clean victory; dominates Jimmy Uso

After what happened last week on RAW, The Ring General will look to get revenge and make a statement ahead of his battle with Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Thus, Gunther will look to dominate Jimmy Uso and secure a clean victory, sending a message to the Yeet Master that it will be very difficult to dethrone him and become World Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Gunther brutally assaults Jimmy Uso and injures him

This could be a direction that WWE Creative will follow in the match, as it would help add a new angle to the rivalry between Gunther and Jey Uso, which is far from over with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

Monday on RAW, the Ring General may not be satisfied with just defeating Jimmy but could attempt to send a message to the 2025 Royal Rumble winner by brutally assaulting Jimmy Uso and injuring him.

The former tag team champion has no clear path ahead of WrestleMania 41, and if he is not part of the title race for the United States Championship on SmackDown, WWE Creative could use the match with Gunther to write him off TV and have him off WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy could then return at some point after WrestleMania, while his injury would create a new angle to the Gunther/Jey Uso feud, as it would make things personal, and the Yeet Master would be out for revenge at the Showcase of the Immortals, where he will look to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

#1. Jey Uso shows up and distracts Gunther

It is very likely that the Yeet Master will interfere in the match between his brother and Gunther on RAW. Jey Uso will look to distract his WrestleMania 41 opponent and cost him the match against Jimmy Uso.

Thus, Jimmy could upset the World Champion and earn the victory with help from his brother, which would make the Ring General furious ahead of the WrestleMania showdown.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, WWE Creative needs to find new ways to keep fans' interest intact in this rivalry, and Jimmy getting involved could be a decent option to add more hype to the Jey Uso and Gunther storyline.

The two superstars have had a feud for months, with Jey being winless against the Ring General in singles action, having lost all three matches. Still, he could snap this losing streak at WrestleMania 41 and claim his first-ever World Championship.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
