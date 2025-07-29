3 Finishes for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. This week on RAW, The YEET Master faced The Aus-zilla in the main event, only to be attacked by Breakker during the bout. The OTC rushed to save his cousin, and while he did have some initial momentum, Seth Rollins’ henchmen overpowered the real-life Bloodline members, destroying them with multiple Spears and Tsunamis. Following this development on the red brand's show, here are three ways the tag team match could end at The Biggest Party of The Summer:#3. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could earn a clean victoryRoman Reigns and Jey Uso are two of the top stars of WWE. The company usually tries to protect its top wrestlers and doesn’t book them to lose, especially at premium live events, unless they are facing another top star. Thus, there is a chance that the real-life Bloodline members may prevail at the 2025 SummerSlam.Another reason why the Triple H-led creative team could book Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to win is that the heel superstars triumphed over them on RAW this week. Lastly, a loss for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may also signify that they still need Seth Rollins on their side to score wins on big nights.#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could crush Roman Reigns and Jey UsoBron Breakker and Bronson Reed have shown immense growth in recent months. They initially just seemed like Seth Rollins’ henchmen who would put him in the spotlight and remain in the background. However, they have kept their identity intact.The Unpredictable Badass and The Aus-zilla started cutting promos even before The Architect got sidelined with an injury, and the frequency has increased even more since his departure. Thus, there is a chance that the two men may defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in New Jersey this Saturday. This could be the perfect buildup ahead of the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, as was seen last year when Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline crushed the OG Bloodline at Crown Jewel.#1. Seth Rollins could interfere to give his faction the winSeth Rollins is out with a knee injury right now. The Visionary has yet to undergo a proper examination that would determine how many weeks or months he would remain away from weekly programming. While this has led many to speculate if the injury is part of kayfabe, Mr. MITB could help his faction even if the injury is legit.CM Punk actively cost Drew McIntyre several opportunities last year despite having an injured triceps. Thus, Seth Rollins could do the same and interfere in the tag team match to cost Roman Reigns and Jey Uso a potential win at SummerSlam. Rollins has already stunned everyone multiple times this year, and it is safe to assume that he isn't out of tricks just yet.With this, The Architect can establish himself as a credible threat even without having the ability to run down the ramp and cash in his MITB contract. Moreover, a loss for the OTC would also sit in line with his objective to save pro wrestling by not letting part-timers hog the spotlight. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Reigns, Uso, Breakker, and Reed.