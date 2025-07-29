  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • 3 Finishes for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025

3 Finishes for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Ankit Singh
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:26 GMT
Bron Breakker towering over Roman Reigns [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Bron Breakker after Spearing Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on WWE RAW. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. This week on RAW, The YEET Master faced The Aus-zilla in the main event, only to be attacked by Breakker during the bout.

Ad

The OTC rushed to save his cousin, and while he did have some initial momentum, Seth Rollins’ henchmen overpowered the real-life Bloodline members, destroying them with multiple Spears and Tsunamis. Following this development on the red brand's show, here are three ways the tag team match could end at The Biggest Party of The Summer:

#3. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could earn a clean victory

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are two of the top stars of WWE. The company usually tries to protect its top wrestlers and doesn’t book them to lose, especially at premium live events, unless they are facing another top star. Thus, there is a chance that the real-life Bloodline members may prevail at the 2025 SummerSlam.

Another reason why the Triple H-led creative team could book Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to win is that the heel superstars triumphed over them on RAW this week. Lastly, a loss for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may also signify that they still need Seth Rollins on their side to score wins on big nights.

Ad

#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could crush Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Ad

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have shown immense growth in recent months. They initially just seemed like Seth Rollins’ henchmen who would put him in the spotlight and remain in the background. However, they have kept their identity intact.

The Unpredictable Badass and The Aus-zilla started cutting promos even before The Architect got sidelined with an injury, and the frequency has increased even more since his departure. Thus, there is a chance that the two men may defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in New Jersey this Saturday.

Ad

This could be the perfect buildup ahead of the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, as was seen last year when Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline crushed the OG Bloodline at Crown Jewel.

#1. Seth Rollins could interfere to give his faction the win

Ad

Seth Rollins is out with a knee injury right now. The Visionary has yet to undergo a proper examination that would determine how many weeks or months he would remain away from weekly programming. While this has led many to speculate if the injury is part of kayfabe, Mr. MITB could help his faction even if the injury is legit.

CM Punk actively cost Drew McIntyre several opportunities last year despite having an injured triceps. Thus, Seth Rollins could do the same and interfere in the tag team match to cost Roman Reigns and Jey Uso a potential win at SummerSlam. Rollins has already stunned everyone multiple times this year, and it is safe to assume that he isn't out of tricks just yet.

With this, The Architect can establish himself as a credible threat even without having the ability to run down the ramp and cash in his MITB contract. Moreover, a loss for the OTC would also sit in line with his objective to save pro wrestling by not letting part-timers hog the spotlight. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Reigns, Uso, Breakker, and Reed.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications