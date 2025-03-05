3 Former AEW stars who can join WWE before WrestleMania 41

As we approach WrestleMania 41, WWE Creative continues to update the match card for the blockbuster event. Triple H and his team are giving more superstars a clear idea of their path to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the same time, the Road to WrestleMania has seen roster changes, with superstars leaving WWE and new ones signing with the Stamford-based company, like former AEW star Ricky Saints (aka Ricky Starks).

With that in mind, we take a look at three former AEW stars who, like Ricky Saints, could move before WrestleMania 41.

#3. Miro (aka Rusev) could join a top RAW faction upon his return

Rusev has been a free agent for quite a while now, and the expectation is that he will move to WWE sooner rather than later. According to reports, the creative is already working on storylines for him and what he can do upon his arrival.

If he comes back as a heel, he could move to RAW and join The Judgment Day as a new member. In that scenario, his ex-wife and former on-screen manager Lana (aka CJ Perry) could come back and join the faction, reuniting with Liv Morgan, with whom she had a romantic angle several years ago.

On the other hand, if he returns as a face, he could move to SmackDown and go after the United States Championship, re-igniting his feud with the reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who will have a rematch with LA Knight soon.

#2. Aleister Black is expected to return to WWE soon

Black is set to return at some point during the Road to WrestleMania, with WWE reportedly working on creative plans for him. What he could do remains unclear, but like in Rusev's case, he could get involved in both RAW and SmackDown storylines.

On the red brand, he could join The Judgment Day or emerge as a contender for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, should the latter put his title on the line at WrestleMania 41 in a multi-man match.

On SmackDown, he could join forces with his wife, Zelina Vega, and just like Miro, he could go after Shinsuke Nakamura and the United States Championship. There is also the expectation that he will get a push by WWE right away, so a title match at WrestleMania 41 would make sense.

#1. Rey Fenix could be part of WrestleMania 41 match card

According to reports, Fenix will move to WWE sooner rather than later, and the expectation is that this will happen before WrestleMania 41.

On that occasion, he could be part of the match card, either against Penta in a Brother vs. Brother Match or in singles action against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, as The Dog is expected to defend his title at WrestleMania 41 in a multi-man match.

The other scenario is for him to reunite with his brother Penta on RAW and challenge for the Tag Team Titles against the reigning champions War Raiders, who retained their titles against the Creed Brothers on Monday.

