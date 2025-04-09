3 Former AEW stars to return to WWE at WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, is now just 10 days away. The Showcase of The Immortals is a special one for wrestling fans all over the world because most storylines culminate at the event, and the annual extravaganza also witnesses shocking returns of former superstars.

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion in an all-new avatar and, since then, has made waves in WWE. Similarly, some prominent former WWE Superstars moved to the Stamford-based promotion's rival company AEW sometime back. However, their contracts have expired, and they could make a grand return at WrestleMania 41 this year.

On that note, we list out three stars who could return to the WWE this year.

#3. Rusev

Rusev's contract with AEW expired this year in February after a long absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The same year in September, he joined Tony Khan's AEW.

However, after finding initial success in AEW, Rusev's stock went down in the promotion, and by 2024, Rusev had requested his release from the company. His request was granted earlier this year, and since then, rumors of his return are in the air. PWInsider recently reported that The Bulgarian Brute was spotted at WWE Headquarters a few days back, which further confirms that he is indeed headed to the Stamford-based promotion. But who does Rusev face at WrestleMania 41?

Since Randy Orton is now left without an opponent for WrestleMania 41, after Kevin Owens backed out due to a neck injury, Rusev could be a potential opponent for Orton at 'Mania this year.

#2. Lana

Rusev's wife, Lana (CJ Perry) is also rumored to return to WWE since she was also released by AEW in April last year. Lana's return may happen along with Miro, as the two have been engaged in sensational storylines over the years in the Stamford-based promotion as a couple.

Her addition to the roster would also strengthen the women's division, as she has previously had some good matches with superstars like Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, and Brie Bella. It remains to be seen if Lana will return along with Rusev to the Stamford-based promotion for their second stint in the company.

#1. Aleister Black

By and large, Aleister Black (Malakai Black in AEW) is a name that's highly anticipated for WrestleMania 41. The House of Black leader's AEW contract expired earlier this year, and since then, fans have been expecting a return to WWE. Aleister wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion from 2017-2021 and found significant success, especially in NXT.

He had a decent run in AEW where he was the leader of a faction that also included Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Now, Aleister Black is presumably headed back to the Stamford-based promotion, where he is rumored to be engaged in a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks. He could either join the Uncle Howdy-led group as its sixth member or he can also attack and replace Bo Dallas as the leader of the group.

However, for WrestleMania 41, Aleister Black is anticipated to be Randy Orton's surprising opponent. And since it's his return match, he is mostly expected to win the contest. It will be interesting to see how his second run at the Stamford-based promotion turns out.

