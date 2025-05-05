At WWE Backlash this Saturday, John Cena is set to face Randy Orton in the Apex Predator's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. In what is being billed as the last one-on-one clash between two living legends — perhaps the last chapter of an iconic rivalry that defined a generation of WWE, for the first time ever, Cena heads into their match as a bad guy, while The Viper slithers into his hometown as the crowd favorite.

More than just being a nostalgic trip, this match sees Randy Orton fight for a 15th world championship while also trying to avenge the loss that his protégé, Cody Rhodes, faced at WrestleMania 41 at the hands of the newly crowned 17-time world champion, John Cena.

Ever since Cena announced his farewell tour, speculation has been rampant about who Cena would face through the remainder of his run. From revisiting iconic rivalries of his storied career to potential first-time ever matchups, his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber in Toronto has sent all these speculations into a tailspin. With that in mind, this article looks at three iconic rivals Cena could face next after Randy Orton.

#3. John Cena vs AJ Styles – Clash at the Castle: Paris

AJ Styles could give John Cena his best match in years - Source: Getty

While John Cena vs. Randy Orton was a feud of longevity, Cena’s rivalry with AJ Styles was built on instant chemistry, critically acclaimed match quality, and overdelivering in their matches by a country mile. The three-match series Cena had with The Phenomenal One in 2016–17 is etched in modern WWE lore. Their Royal Rumble encounter in 2017 ended with Cena finally besting Styles and winning his 16th world championship.

Styles, himself near-retirement, at this age could still probably give John Cena his best match since the last time they had their series of matches, which was again Cena's best in-ring work in ages.

And after Styles' reception in Lyon, France, at Backlash 2024, what better place for it than Clash at the Castle: Paris in August? Whether it’s about respect, unfinished business, or championship gold, it’s a must-have on the calendar. It is very likely that John Cena vs. AJ Styles is the best match of the Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement tour.

#2. John Cena vs CM Punk – Money in the Bank

CM Punk & John Cena at Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

While Randy Orton is often regarded as John Cena's greatest rival, Cena has had iconic rivalries with the likes of Edge, Batista, The Rock, and many more in his 20+ years as a main event talent in WWE. Meanwhile, CM Punk, across several promotions, has had incredible feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, MJF, and recently Drew McIntyre over the course of his 25-year career.

However, if the term "wrestling soulmates" were to be uttered, then, as the Second City Saint himself has admitted, when all is said and done, Punk and Cena will probably end up being each other's greatest opponents ever.

They battled in one of the most iconic WWE matches of all time at the Money in the Bank PLE in 2011 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Walking in serenaded by his hometown crowd to “This Fire Burns,” The Voice of the Voiceless promised to walk out of Chicago with the WWE Championship, and he did just that, leaving John Cena, Vince McMahon, and the WWE Universe absolutely stunned.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the tables have somewhat turned. Now, it is Cena who’s made it clear: he’s leaving with the Undisputed WWE Championship, no matter what. At the Money in the Bank PLE this June in Los Angeles, WWE has the perfect opportunity to bring things full circle. CM (Company Man) Punk vs. "Hollywood" John Cena, one-on-one perhaps for the last time ever, for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena and Punk are two of the greatest ever on the microphone, but what they also have is undeniable in-ring chemistry, and we got a taste of that for the first time in 10 years at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. CM Punk now has legitimate gripes with the 17-time WWE Champion, considering all that has happened this year, ensuring that this feud won't just be a nostalgic trip, but a fresh chapter in their storied history.

Considering the sheer magnitude of odds against which Punk and Cena are regular performers in WWE in 2025, having this feud and this match is a no-brainer, and one of their last matches being at MITB would just be the cherry on top.

#1. John Cena vs The Rock

The Rock & John Cena WrestleMania XL - Source: Getty

Alright, alright, alright... from experts to fans, almost everyone has been sour on Dwayne Johnson; in particular, his absence, for being the reason that the main event of WrestleMania 41 ended up being considered a massive disappointment. The Rock's follow-up comments on The Pat McAfee Show seem to have done him no favors either.

However, upon inspection, fans are disappointed in The Rock NOT showing up. While that may have garnered him some heat, and with his schedule, it’s always a question mark whether he’ll actually stick around for the stories he gets involved in. The WWE Universe is once again likely to either embrace The Rock as a heel or be legitimately mad at him for his antics over the course of the past year. And it is that blurred line between fiction and reality where the best stories are often told.

The Rock may still be one of the key vehicles in Cena's possible babyface turn down the line before he hangs up the boots — and jorts — for good, and while a one-on-one Cena/Rock match may not be the best way to go forward, some kind of tag team situation with both men on opposing sides could make for fascinating television.

As for who could be involved in this Cena/Rock feud and on what side, the possibilities are endless, and we'll leave that up to the fans to speculate.

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when John Cena vs. The Undertaker was one of the most talked-about storylines in his school. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. He resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



If he ever gets to go back in time and manage someone from the Attitude Era, it will be Goldberg. Tathya aspires to manage a wrestler who might lack the mic skills of top talents like The Rock, Stone Cold, or Chris Jericho.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More