3 former Superstars WWE must re-hire, and 3 they must avoid

Sting made his WWE debut in 2014, over a decade after WCW's demise.

For almost every young man or woman who enters the world of professional wrestling, their dream is to make it to WWE. The biggest promotion in the world, WWE is seen by millions of fans every week and has played host to some of the sport's biggest names.

From Hulk Hogan to John Cena, Randy Savage to Randy Orton, the biggest, most recognizable stars in the world have had their biggest breaks in the McMahon-based company.

But making it to WWE doesn't guarantee success, and there are plenty of Superstars who many feel deserve a second chance.

With that said, there are some Superstars who fans shouldn't expect back anytime soon.

Here are three former WWE Superstars the company must look at bringing back, as well as 3 former Superstars they should stay far far away from.

#3: Must re-hire: Wade Barrett

Many expected Barrett to be the first British WWE World Champion.

Wade Barrett may go down in WWE history as one of the biggest blunders.

Winning the very first season of the original reality show era-NXT, Barrett led the Nexus until January 2011, where he was booted from the group in favour of CM Punk.

Despite this setback, Barrett flourished as a singles star, winning the Intercontinental Championship, and many believing he would become the first British WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

But whilst the Brit was a solid hand in the ring, great on the mic and could work well with seemingly anyone, this World title reign was not to be, as Barrett fell down the ladder.

A return to the WWE would be a great second-chance for the former King of the Ring, who could easily fit back in with the roster of today.

