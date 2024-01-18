3 former WWE stars who need to make a comeback in 2024

We’re less than a month into 2024, and there are rumblings about some former WWE names looking to return to the company. Some of these men and women have been gone from the company for more than two years now.

There’s no denying that the coming months will be huge for the pro wrestling industry as a whole. A lot of superstars from different promotions will be looking at different options before they put pen to paper.

That being said, let’s take a look at these five former WWE names who need to make a comeback in 2024:

#3. Andrade El Idolo is reportedly WWE-bound

Expand Tweet

Andrade Cien Almas and Johnny Gargano gave WWE their first five-star match since Money in the Bank 2011 at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia 2018. Andrade was released from his contract upon request in March 2021. He debuted in AEW that June and had his last match for the promotion at Words End 2023.

The latest word on Andrade is that he is returning to WWE. A report from Fightful Select noted that his wife, Charlotte Flair, pushed for his return to the company. The former NXT Champion could appear as a surprise entrant during the 2024 Man's Royal Rumble match.

#2. Trinity recently had her final PPV match with TNA

Expand Tweet

Trinity (formerly Naomi) was one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Mercedes Money (Sasha Banks) when they walked out on the company in 2022. Both women left the promotion and found success elsewhere.

Trinity dropped the Knockouts World Championship to Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard to Kill 2024. She reportedly has a few dates left on the table before she finishes up with the promotion. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion could return to WWE this year.

#1. Matt Cardona is one of the biggest names in indie wrestling

Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) was so popular that The Rock had no choice but to acknowledge him (no pun intended) in 2011. However, the company fumbled his push, and Cardona got lost in the shuffle – leaving the company altogether due to budget cuts in 2020.

Cardona has since turned himself into one of the biggest names on the independent circuit. He’s won titles across different promotions, including a brief stint as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. His wife, Chelsea Green, returned to Stamford in 2023. Who knows, Cardona may reunite with her in 2024.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here