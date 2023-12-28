For many years, WWE was the only place for professional wrestlers to make a substantial living. Essentially, it was the only game in town. However, things have drastically changed over the past decade or so. AEW, NJPW, NWA, and IMPACT are just a few companies offering an alternative for wrestlers seeking life after WWE.

Each year, WWE typically has a day or a series of days in which it releases some of its Superstars for one reason or another. This year was no different as the company parted ways with Dolph Ziggler, Emma, Elias, and Matt Riddle, along with several others. It is safe to assume that many, if not all of these former Superstars will seek a new opportunity with another wrestling company.

Today, we take a look at some of the former superstars who have done well outside the company. Here is our list of five stars who flourished outside WWE in 2023.

#5 - ROH Women's World Champion Athena (Ember Moon)

Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena

A product of Booker T's Pro Wrestling Alliance, Ember Moon signed with WWE in late 2015. During her time under contract, Ember spent most of her time on the NXT roster, which is where she became the NXT Women's Champion at the 2017 NXT Takeover: War Games event. Ember was released in November 2021, ending her 6-year stint with the company.

Since leaving the company, the Ember Moon persona is no more, as Athena is back. Athena made her AEW debut at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since signing with the company, AEW has taken over Ring of Honor, where Athena is now performing. She captured the ROH Women's Championship at the 2022 Final Battle event and has held the title for over a year now and counting.

#4 - World Series Wrestling Champion Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)

Self-proclaimed Death Match King - Matt Cardona.

Throughout his time with WWE, Zack Ryder was one of the most beloved superstars on the roster, despite not being known as a main event caliber star. Ryder had the natural ability to connect with the fanbase in a way that very few have ever been capable of.

Unfortunately, Ryder's WWE run came to an end in April 2022 when the company released numerous superstars as a part of the COVID-19 budget cuts, bringing Ryder's 15-year run to an end.

After his release, Cardona dropped the Zack Ryder name and began using his real name. Since then, he has enjoyed an incredible amount of success as a free agent. The self-proclaimed "Death Match King" has won a laundry list of titles, including the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship.

In 2023 alone, Cardona won the World Series Wrestling Championship, House of Glory Championship, DDT Universal Championship, and the Jericho Cruise Title. Matt Cardona looks to head into 2024 with a ton of momentum as he continues to stack up titles worldwide.

#3 - NWA World's Heavyweight Champion EC3

EC3 is the current keeper of the "10 pounds of Gold."

EC3 has had multiple runs with WWE, with his latest tenure coming in 2018. This was a time in which he was hyped to be a major star with the company. Unfortunately, things never took off for EC3, and that wasn't necessarily his fault, as it appeared WWE's booking of the star was lackluster at best.

During the 2020 COVID-19 Budget Cuts, EC3 was one of the many superstars who fell victim to the cuts. After leaving WWE, EC3 started his own promotion called CYN (Control Your Narrative). The company was created by professional wrestlers for professional wrestlers, and it appeared to be a great platform for that time.

EC3 has made the rounds within the independent scene since leaving WWE. He has also enjoyed success with NWA, ROH, and Ohio Valley Wrestling. EC3's crowning achievement of 2023 came at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show when he defeated Tyrus to become the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.

#2 - IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Trinity (Naomi)

Former "Funkadactyl" - now IMPACT Knockout Champion Trinity.

When Stephanie McMahon declared it was time for a WWE Women's Revolution, Naomi was one of the primary components of the success of that movement. Naomi had come a long way from her time as Brodus Clay's cheerleader. She would go on to become a two-time Smackdown Women's Champion before eventually pairing with Sasha Banks to claim the Women's Tag Titles.

Unfortunately, Banks and Naomi were released following a dispute over their creative direction in 2022, when they walked out on the company before an episode of RAW.

Following her departure, Trinity dropped the Naomi name and began using her real name when she signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Upon signing with the company, Trinity was immediately thrown into the title picture.

At the 2023 Slammiversary pay-per-view, Trinity defeated then-champion Deonna Purrazzo in a classic bout to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Champion. She is still the reigning champion heading into the New Year as the company looks to rebrand back to TNA.

#1 - WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge)

New AEW Star Adam Copeland, formerly "Edge."

When professional wrestling history books are rewritten, The Rated-R Superstar Edge will be remembered as one of the greatest in-ring stars in the history of the industry. Throughout his 25-plus-year WWE run, Edge excelled as both a tag team and singles star.

During the Attitude Era, Edge and Christian became one of the most dominant tag teams ever. As a singles star, Edge became an 11-time WWE Champion and a 14-time Tag Team Champion, along with numerous other accolades. Edge was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Edge's contract expired in September, ending his nearly three-decade tenure with the company. At the AEW Wrestledream pay-per-view, The Rated R Superstar made his debut with the company under his real name.

Since arriving in AEW, Adam Copeland has ignited a feud with his longtime partner, Christian. This rivalry has lived up to years of hype and continues to entertain wrestling fans to this day. Christian is set to defend his TNT Championship against Adam at the upcoming AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.