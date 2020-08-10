3 Former WWE Stars who want to return and 2 who don't   

Over the past few decades, there have been many stars released from WWE for one reason or another, and while many have returned following their releases, there are several former talents who don't want to return.

Never say never in the wrestling world, since many stars including Bret Hart and Goldberg have put the past behind them and returned to the company despite initially having no interest, but there are still many former stars who hold a grudge.

While some of these stars are the ones making all the headlines, there are still many others who are open to making their return to WWE and to be part of the company once again if asked.

#5 Would Return to WWE: Melina

Former Women's Champion Melina has been one of the stars missing from the Women's Revolution over the past few years, despite being a main name that contributed to the change. While Melina was spotted during a backstage segment where she helped Candice Michelle to become 24/7 Champion, Melina hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

Melina was fired from the company almost a decade ago and has since wrestled all over the world on the independent circuit, but the former Superstar recently revealed to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture that she would be open to a WWE return if the opportunity arose.

“I always say everything will happen if it’s meant to happen. If an opportunity shows up, of course, like who wouldn’t? But if there’s never an opportunity I am okay with that too, I am thankful for what I’ve been able to do, because I didn’t even think I would be able to do that. I never in my wildest dreams, ever thought that I would be on TV or that I would have a video game or an action figure, or be in magazines in England, Australia, Mexico and different parts of other countries… I never thought I could do that, that that would be me. So all this, I am happy, I am very grateful.”