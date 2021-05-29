3 Former WWE Superstars who left WWE on bad terms and 3 who did not

WWE has been the biggest and most popular professional wrestling promotion in the world for many years. For a pro-wrestler, making it to WWE brings along fame, recognition, money, but also sometimes frustration.

WWE has often been accused of having an unnecessarily deep roster and wasting several of their talents. In the past few years, several former superstars have opened up about their unpleasant experiences with the pro-wrestling giant. At the same time, there have also been multiple examples of superstars parting ways with WWE, without any hard feelings and cherishing their time in the promotion.

Let's take a look at three former WWE Superstars who left the company on bad terms and three others who left on good terms. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Left WWE on bad terms - Neville

Neville/Pac’s run as cruiserweight champion was incredible pic.twitter.com/wSLIm5OOhV — BDE (@itsbrandonde) April 28, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Neville, now known as PAC, was one of the major stars who helped establish the NXT brand, also winning the NXT Championship once. The man who gravity forgot, as WWE hyped him, moved to the main roster with a lot of expectations and impressed fans with his incredible high-flying offense.

However, things didn't end well between the two parties with Neville unhappy with his creative direction. During an episode of RAW, he had a heated argument with Vince McMahon, where the former Cruiserweight Champion reportedly flipped out on him and walked out. He then refused to return and sat out his WWE contract before the company eventually released him in August 2018. Neville explained the following on his Instagram about why he left WWE.

“No, they gave me the opportunity to shine and shine I did. The lads over there are great but they ran of ideas for me so I left. It wasn’t really Enzo why I left, I don’t hate the lad he was just annoying backstage and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me, I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, that’s why I left,” said Neville.

Still amazes me that PAC has yet to hold a singles championship in #AEW. #AEW #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/h3f6OgEqip — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) May 29, 2021

In January 2019, PAC signed with the newly formed All Elite Wrestling as one of their first signees. The former WWE Superstar is still with AEW and is an integral part of the promotion's roster.

