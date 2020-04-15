3 Former WWE Universal Champions who may win the title again and 2 who may not

Including Braun Strowman, 8 high-profile Superstars have won the Universal Championship.

Some of them might win the belt back, while others might not.

Who will reclaim the top belt on SmackDown?

Ever since it was introduced in 2016, the Universal Championship has not had the best legacy as one of WWE's top belts. It was the world title on Monday Night RAW, before switching shows and colors. The Universal Title is now on SmackDown, held by Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men has got quite the history with the title, as have another few names. Including him, eight Superstars have held the previously red belt. They range from former NXT Champions, all the way to WWE Hall of Famers.

The Universal Championship has had an interesting lineage, to say the least. Some of the past Champions will likely rise up and win the belt again, while another few might not return to contention for the Universal Title.

Here are three former WWE Universal Champions who may win the title again, and two who may not.

#5 Brock Lesnar (May win)

Never count the Beast out.

For the past six years, Brock Lesnar has been a constant presence in the world title picture. His most dominant run came in 2017 and 2018, reigning as the Universal Champion for over 500 days. Every time he lost the title, Lesnar would find a way to return to the title scene.

Since defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, the Beast has not gone over 100 days without either the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship. And despite losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Lesnar will probably find himself with a world title in the near future.

He has already given a lot to his opponents, especially McIntyre and Seth Rollins, but as WWE's ultimate final boss, Brock Lesnar might still have a lot left to give. This time he could find himself on SmackDown with the Universal Title - one that he has held three times already.

1 / 5 NEXT