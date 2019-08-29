3 good segments and 3 bad segments on this week's episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown Live

Hit or miss?

WWE presented its weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live as scheduled for the week, and while the episodes were filled with great moments, some segments didn't make the desired impact.

The match between Ali and Ricochet was one of the best matches this week, on the other hand, the cliffhanger at the end of SmackDown was arguably the weakest moment on this week's episodes.

The work done by some superstars left a lasting impression on the fans. One of the most important segments was the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. That got the fans buzzing.

We watch weekly shows for one reason only, and that is entertainment. However, there are times the segments deliver, and at other times, they fail to hit the mark.

In this article, I'll list some good segments as well as the not so good ones. Please feel free to air your views in the comments section.

Without further ado, let's get down to it.

#3 Good: Cedric Alexander's performance on Raw

Solid performance

Cedric Alexander is a gifted performer, and he showed his skills on the 8 July episode of Raw when he came to the ring in a mask.

The performances of the WWE Superstar has only gone uphill, and this week's showing against Cesaro was off the charts. He performed admirably against an equally deserving superstar.

He advanced to the next round, and we would have to wait and see how he performs in the coming weeks. It was one of the best matches we have seen in the King of the Ring tournament on Raw, however, let's hope the performances get even better in the weeks to come.

#3 Bad: AJ Styles' match on Raw

A great match-up

The performers in this match are arguably two of the best on the roster. AJ Styles is a veteran and Braun Strowman is getting the biggest push of his wrestling career in the WWE.

Even though they tried to put on a good show, the disqualification at the end of the match ruined the experience for the viewers. If the company had allowed the superstars to end the match without interference, we would perhaps have gotten a better outcome and an amazing segment.

