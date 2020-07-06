3 Heel and 2 face turns that could happen in WWE during July 2020

Could we witness a few characters or gimmick changes in WWE this month?

WWE could potentially be planning to have a couple of Superstars turn heel or babyface this month in order to spice things up and create new storylines

Could we witness some new face and heel turns this month?

2020 brought about a lot of changes in the world of professional wrestling, especially WWE, resulting in a lot of developments and shifts in programming. Although it will be mostly remembered for the negatives it caused, the year did provide us with a lot of positive moments as well.

Edge made his in-ring return for the first time in nine years, Drew McIntyre finally fulfilled his destiny after a decade. The Undertaker possibly wrestled his last match against AJ Styles in an epic Boneyard Match and we witnessed what was promoted by WWE as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash.

Just like every calendar month, the company will host a pay-per-view event in July. The event branded Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, is set to occur in a few weeks, so we might witness a few characters or gimmick changes leading up to the show, during the show or in the aftermath.

WWE could potentially be planning to have a couple of Superstars turn heel or face this month to spice things up and create new storylines, especially with SummerSlam on the horizon. Here's a look at some of the WWE Superstars who could turn face or heel in July 2020.

#3 Heel turn: Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews is the latest underutilized Superstar to receive a big push in WWE after he defeated Andrade to win the United States Championship on WWE RAW a few weeks ago.

However, it seems like the title isn't the only thing WWE had prepared for him. During a match against Shelton Benjamin on an episode of RAW, Apollo Crews utilized the ropes to score a pinfall victory over Benjamin, an illegal tactic only heels use.

This means that Crews cheated to win the match, so it's possible WWE was teasing a heel turn for the United States Champion. The former even received an invitation from MVP to collaborate but he declined it.

WWE could pull a swerve and have Crews attack a babyface, thus turning heel for the first time in the company and align himself with Bobby Lashley and MVP. What an amazing alliance this could turn out to be.

