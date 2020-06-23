WWE reportedly drops plan to build Liv Morgan as a top singles Superstar on RAW

Paul Heyman reportedly wanted the Superstar to become a top singles name on RAW.

Liv Morgan could reunite with a former teammate on RAW.

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

Liv Morgan's downfall continued on this week's RAW as Natalya beat the talented Superstar in a singles match. A sobbing Morgan was then shown in a backstage segment with Ruby Riott, which hinted at a partial Riott Squad reunion.

While reviewing the latest episode of RAW on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the teased reunion could change the original plan for Liv Morgan.

As revealed by Meltzer, WWE wanted to build Liv Morgan as the next big singles star under Paul Heyman's regime. However, with Heyman out of the picture, the plan to push Morgan as a singles star seems to have been dropped.

Meltzer noted the following:

Whatever it was with Liv, it changes that. Obviously, the previous regime they wanted to build Liv as a big singles star.

Well, you can see Liv being toned down.

The unfortunate case of Liv Morgan

Morgan was brought back to TV to be Lana's love interest at the end of 2019. While the angle had a decent amount of momentum early on, it all fizzled out as WWE reportedly didn't have any long-term plans for Morgan.

She was in a brief feud with Ruby Riott, but beyond that, Morgan was rarely featured in a prominent capacity on TV.

Tom Colohue had even recently reported that Vince McMahon pulled a Liv Morgan segment from an episode of RAW a few weeks ago.

Paul Heyman was all about building new Superstars and his ideology wasn't what Vince McMahon needed right now. McMahon, instead, reportedly wanted the RAW ratings to improve and that meant getting back older talents and changing the directions to certain ongoing angles.

WWE has already seeditched Paul Heyman's plan, which was evident from the recent episode of RAW. Short matches, intertwining segments, and the usage of established talents and veteran legends could be a feature of the Bruce Prichard era.

During these times, Superstars who were considered to be Paul Heyman projects could see their pushes getting nixed or downgraded in the weeks and months to follow.

Liv Morgan, unfortunately, seems to be a casualty. She is expected to reunite with Ruby Riott and it will be interesting to see how WWE books the team going forward.