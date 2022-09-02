3 High-Profile feuds that could start in WWE after Clash at the Castle 2022 

WWE's first stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 - Clash at the Castle will air live on Saturday, September 3, 2022. It is scheduled to be hosted by the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE has announced six massive bouts for the event. The main attraction of the event is the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Apart from that, fans will witness the likes of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bobby Lashley and many more of their favorite superstars in action at Clash at the Castle.

On another note, several ongoing angles and storylines are expected to reach their climax on September 3. On top of that, superstars like Charlotte Flair and Braun Strowman are rumored to make their return to WWE in the coming days. Thus, some high-profile feuds could be on the cards after Clash at the Castle.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three such feuds that could start in the company following September 3:

#3. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship following Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan is scheduled to lock horns with Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle. If Liv retains her title, WWE could reveal her next challenger on the same night.

Given Ronda Rousey and Morgan have some unfinished business between them, WWE could reignite the rivalry. The former Women's Champion could confront the current champ after her match against Baszler at Clash at the Castle to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud.

It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to add a returning Charlotte Flair to this rivalry to make it a three-way feud. Given The Queen never had her rematch against Ronda Rousey after losing her title at WrestleMania BackLash, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE does so.

#2. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Title

According to recent reports, Braun Strowman is expected to make his blockbuster return to WWE next week on RAW. The Monster Among Men was shockingly released last year, a move that baffled the entire WWE Universe.

While it would be interesting to see how WWE books him under the new regime, it wouldn't be surprising to see Strowman receive a big push immediately.

Given there isn't any meaningful feud surrounding the United States title, WWE could have Strowman lock horns with Bobby Lashley for the same on the red brand. This rivalry wouldn't only turn a lot of heads but could also prove to be a huge commercial success.

#1. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Drew McIntyre is set to clash against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship on Saturday. While The Scottish Warrior currently has his sights set on The Tribal Chief, one should not forget that he has some unfinished business with Karrion Kross.

Recent reports have revealed that WWE is planning a huge bout between Kross and McIntyre for the main event of Extreme Rules. Thus, a potential feud between the duo could be on the cards following Clash at the Castle. It would be interesting to see if there would be a title involved in the fixture.

In any case, McIntyre vs. Kross could prove to be one of the best feuds, given the duo's caliber inside the ring.

Which of these feuds are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Recommended Video:

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE book Braun Strowman in a feud against Bobby Lashley upon his return? Yes No 34 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil