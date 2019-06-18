3 Hilarious botches you missed this week on Raw (June 17th, 2019)

It was a highly entertaining episode of Monday Night Raw this week

Monday Night RAW landed in Hollywood this week for the final buildup towards Stomping Grounds on Sunday night. Much of the show centered around Seth Rollins' Universal title defense against Baron Corbin as The Lone Wolf looked to find himself a special guest referee for the match in the hopes that this would sway his advantage over The Architect.

Elsewhere the buildup for the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss continued since The Champion cost Bliss the chance to win the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Nikki Cross when she took on The IIconics. Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch once again faced off and Ricochet was the man that became the number one contender for the United States Championship, but Samoa Joe is the prize and he ensured that Ricochet knew what was coming his way on Sunday night.

It was an entertaining episode of Monday Night Raw this week, but as ever there were a number of awkward moments for many different superstars that were spotted by the WWE Universe.

#3. That 630

Ricochet will now face Samoa Joe for the United States Championship Sunday night at Stomping Grounds

Ricochet managed to come out on top in the fatal five-way elimination match that also included The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro but it wasn't a match that was straight forward for the One and Only.

Whilst Ricochet was able to pick up the victory despite being seen as one of the underdogs in the match, the former North American Champion delivered a 630 to The Miz to pick up the victory and it looked as though the move actually really hurt The Awesome star.

Last week Ricochet landed on Cesaro's knee and this time it looked as though he landed across Miz's mid-section rather than his side when he's able to get the full rotation. This could be because he was selling his knee injury, but it didn't look as clean as it did throughout his time in NXT.

That 630 looked like it really hurt Miz :O pic.twitter.com/1CwiBhLBWF — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) June 18, 2019

