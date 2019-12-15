3 Hints WWE dropped on this week's SmackDown (13th December 2019)

Roman Reigns in his motions!

This week's SmackDown was the go-home show before TLC this Sunday and to be honest, the Blue brand didn't disappoint. The episode lived up to the billing and managed to hype up TLC perfectly.

The show began with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler speaking out against Roman Reigns (the locker room leader) before they were cut short by The New Day, which set up the main event. After that, backstage, Corbin and Ziggler's security team was laying on the ground as if they were attacked by someone.

Then, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, while Mustafa Ali and Shorty G lost to The Revival. Furthermore, Elias sang a non-PG song for Bayley before the SmackDown Women's Champion got the better of Dana Brooke in singles action.

Moreover, Sheamus was back with another short video and we then saw a creepy segment in The Miz's house, when Renee Young was interviewing The A-Lister. Then, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro beat Heavy Machinery.

In the main event, all hell broke loose as The Revival, The New Day, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler got involved in a huge face vs heel brawl to end the show. Here, we are going to take a look at the three hints WWE dropped on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

#3 Where's Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman

Where is The Monster Among Men? That's the question the WWE Universe is asking more frequently than one would have thought. He has been nowhere to be seen since Survivor Series actually.

The most obvious reason for his absence could be that the WWE Creative has nothing in the pipeline for him but that cannot be the case as the Intercontinental Championship picture is clearly vacant and nobody is filling that spot. So why is he not on SmackDown?

It could be because Strowman is simply on a hiatus or this is a part of a storyline. Maybe WWE wants Strowman to have a great ovation upon his return or Vince McMahon is simply waiting for TLC to end until The Monster Among Men makes his return. There are so many possibilities but one thing is for sure, Strowman's momentum is nowhere close to what it was a year and a half ago.

